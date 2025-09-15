Met Éireann issues weather warning for 'blustery rain'

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for heavy rain in several counties tomorrow (Tuesday, September 16).

The national forecaster said that there will be "heavy spells of blustery rain" across Clare; Cork; Galway; Kerry and Limerick.

The conditions will lead to a possible difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility and localised flooding.

The warning is due to come into force from 6:00p.m on Tuesday and remain in place until 3:00a.m on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a separate Status Yellow rainfall warning for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo will be in place until 5:00p.m today.

The heavy shower or longer spells of rain will bring a risk of difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility and localised flooding.

Met Éireann is forecasting mixed weather conditions for the National Ploughing Championships in Co. Offaly this week.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Screggan, Tullamore for the three-day event which kicks off tomorrow (Tuesday, September 16).

Related Stories

Rainfall amounts over the coming week are expected to be above normal nationwide, with the highest accumulations in the north-west and south-east of the country.

Mean air temperatures are forecast to be similar to last week, ranging between 12° and 14°C.

Soil temperatures are currently near or above normal, ranging between 13.4° and 15.5° which is unlikely to change much this week.