Fertiliser, vet and electricity costs all rise - CSO

Over the 12 months to July 2025, increases in prices for a number of inputs were recorded, Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show.

Fertilisers increased by 12.5%, veterinary expenses by 4.7%, electricity by 2.4% and feed by 0.7%, while motor fuels fell by 3.6%.

In the 12 months to July 2025, the agricultural output price index increased by 17.2% while the agricultural input price index rose by 2%.

The agricultural output price index for July 2025 fell by 1.2% in the month since June 2025.

The input price index rose by 0.6% in the month to July.

The most significant output price increases in the 12 months to July 2025 were in cattle (49.6%), sheep (12.4%), and milk (6.2%).

Crop output prices were down 11.6% in the year, with potatoes falling by 42.6%.

Terms of trade fell by 1.8% in July 2025 when compared with the previous month and was 14.9% higher when compared with July 2024.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2% between August 2024 and August 2025, up from an annual increase of 1.7% in the 12 months to July 2025.

Data released by the CSO found that this is the first time inflation has been at, or above, 2% since April 2025.

The divisions with the largest increases in the 12 months to August 2025 were food and non-alcoholic beverages, at 5.1%, and clothing and footwear, at 3.4%.

According to the CSO, this is the highest level of inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages since December 2023, when the annual increase in the division was 5.6%.