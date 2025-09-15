Factory quotes: Further price reductions for Ploughing week

This week's factory quotes for beef cattle have seen processors move to reduce their price offerings again this week.

The National Ploughing Championships kick off in Co. Offaly this week and the three-day event is traditionally attended by huge numbers of the Irish farming community.

With this in mind, most factory cattle procurement managers have their kill sheets largely filled for this week at last week's price offers but expect the lower price offers to set into the trade from later this week onwards.

High volumes of rainfall over the weekend are taking a toll on grazing conditions in parts of the country, and farmers with factory-fit cattle at grass in these areas are now anxious to get moving stock on for sale.

This week, heifers and bullocks (steers) are being quoted at €7.30 and €7.20/kg on the grid respectively.

At the higher end of the scale, some outlets in the north-west are offering €7.40 and €7.45/kg on the grid for steers and heifers from 300-400kg carcass weight.

At the lower-end of the price scale, some processors are starting the week offering €7.10 and €7.20/kg on the grid for steers and heifers respectively.

According to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), the base quotes for steers in Northern Ireland today (Monday, September 15) is ranging from £6.24-6.40/kg for 'U-3' steers and heifers.

'O+3' cows in Northern Ireland are being quoted at £5.20-5.40/kg.

Cow price offers at Irish-based outlets have reduced this week. 'U' grade cows are being quoted at premiums of €7.40-€7.50/kg at the higher-paying outlets while other outlets are starting offers at €7.10/kg.

'R' grade cow price offers are generally starting at €7.00/kg, with €7.20/kg tabled at the higher-paying outlets this week.

'O' grade cows are being quoted at €6.80-€6.90/kg this week and 'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.70-€6.80/kg with €6.60/kg on offer for plainer but fleshed 'P' grade cows.

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €7.50/kg for 'U' grades and €7.40/kg for 'R' grade bulls.

'O' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.20-€7.30/kg and 'P' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.10-€7.20/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at approximately €7.20/kg on the grid.