EU tent at Ploughing to focus on organic farming and zero waste

The European Union will be highlighting organic farming, zero waste and the circular economy at this year's National Ploughing Championships.

The three-day event will take place in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly on September 16, 17 and 18.

The EU tent, located at Block 3, Row 9, Stand 199, is designed to show how circular and sustainable choices are rooted in Irish farming and food traditions.

Ahead of this year's Ploughing, the EU launched three short videos featuring Irish organic farmers, as part of the 'Step into Organic Farming' series.

The videos aim to demonstrate how circular and sustainable practices are already thriving in Irish agriculture.

Visitors to the EU tent will have the opportunity to meet the makers of Irish organic produce and hear how circular practices are beneficial to their work.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will be present to answer questions and provide information about EU support and funding opportunities for organic farming.

Orla McAndrew, an Irish zero-waste caterer and chef, will also be in the tent turning farmers’ organic produce into a unique culinary experience.

She will use ingredients sourced directly from the farmers featured in the EU videos to create exclusive zero-waste finger food recipes.

The tent will showcase material from the EU Commission’s "Zero Waste, More Taste" campaign giving visitors more ideas for turning sustainable principles into everyday action.

Visitors will be able to hop onto a pedal-powered smoothie bike to blend their own organic fruit smoothies, with no electricity required.

According to the EU, the smoothie bike brings together ideas of sustainability, healthy eating, and climate action in one interactive experience.

The tent will also seek to test the knowledge of visitors with quick, interactive questions about organic food and circular living.

Each spin of the wheel is designed to encourage participants closer to adopting behaviours that support a healthier planet.

EU staff and partners will be back at the Ploughing to provide information about opportunities to live, work, study and volunteer across the EU.

Staff will have information about job opportunities, traineeships, schools’ programmes, school twinning, the EU Solidarity Corps, Erasmus programmes and more.

There will be information about Ireland’s MEPs and the new Europa Experience, an interactive space located in Dublin where visitors gain insights into how the EU works.

The EU team at the Ploughing is made up of the European Commission (EC) representation in Ireland; the European Parliament Liaison Office in Ireland; EC Directorate General for Agriculture and Rural Development (DG AGRI); Léargas; Eurodesk Ireland; EURES Ireland; the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP delivery and reform and regional assemblies.