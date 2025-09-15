Farmer Phil set to appear at National Ploughing Championships

Ascenso is delighted to announce its return to the National Ploughing Championships, one of Europe’s most prestigious and widely attended outdoor agricultural events.

Recognised as a cornerstone in the agricultural calendar, Ploughing 2025 provides an outstanding platform for Ascenso to connect directly with farmers, contractors, and agricultural professionals, while also engaging with a broader audience of industry enthusiasts and consumers.

General manager at TyreCall, Ascenso's official distribution partner in the Republic of Ireland, Sean Cusack said: “The National Ploughing Championships is the ideal setting for us to showcase our advanced tyre solutions. It allows us to have real conversations with the people who use our products day in, day out.

"Following strong performances and fantastic feedback from both the Balmoral Show in May, and the Tullamore Show in August, we’re excited to continue that momentum and connect with even more customers and partners," Cusack added.

In addition to highlighting its cutting-edge tyre technology, Ascenso’s stand will feature a unique attraction for machinery fans.

General manager at TyreCall NI, Derek Hill said: “We’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with Farmer Phil, a familiar name in Irish farming circles, on several exciting projects across 2024 and 2025.

Among these was the restoration of his iconic Massey Ferguson 1200 — a project we were proud to support. At this year’s event, we’ll be exhibiting another standout from his fleet: the Massey Ferguson 7618 working tractor, which is sure to be a big hit with visitors," Hill added.

Alongside this head-turning display, Ascenso will also be promoting its high-performance Agricultural Radial Tyre range, with particular focus on its very high flexion (VF) tyres.

These premium tyres are purpose-built to meet the demands of modern agriculture and deliver a number of key benefits:

Related Stories

D-rated speeds up to 65 km/h (40 mph).

Low soil compaction to maintain soil health and maximise yield.

Enhanced traction for improved fuel efficiency and on-field performance.

A seven-year manufacturer’s warranty, underscoring Ascenso’s commitment to reliability and durability.

Designed to suit a wide variety of machinery and working conditions, these tyres are ideal for both contractors and large-scale farming operations.

Ascenso invites all visitors, long-time supporters and first-timers alike, to stop by the stand, view the latest innovations, and speak with the team for expert product advice and support.