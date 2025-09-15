Agriland to partner with Newstalk with live broadcast from Ploughing

It's that time of year again when the good and the great of ploughing, tillage, agri-business and rural life culminates in a gathering across three days at the National Ploughing Championship.

This year the event is taking place from tomorrow, Tuesday September 16 until Thursday September 18 at Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The Ploughing was held on the same farm from 2016-2018 hosted by Joe Grogan, RIP – his wife Lisa Flaherty Grogan will host the 2025 event with additional lands being made available for ploughing and parking from many neighbouring farmers.

Agriland Media Group is once again the proud livestream media partner of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and will stream on all three days of the Ploughing from 12noon to 3:00p.m.

In addition this year, Agriland is delighted to be hosting Ireland's top independent commercial radio station Newstalk at the Agriland stand, located at Block 3, Row 10, stand 223.

The partnership with Newstalk will see roving reporters from the station based at the Agriland stand as well as the live broadcast of The Hard Shoulder with Kieran Cuddihy from 4:00p.m to 7:00p.m on Wednesday, September 17.

Anyone wishing to attend the live broadcast of the programme should ensure they are in the Agriland tent by 3:30p.m.

Speaking about this latest venture as part of Agriland's offering at Ploughing 2025, managing director of Agriland Media Group, Cormac Farrelly said: "As Ireland's top independent commercial agri publisher, it seems fitting to partner with the country's top independent commercial talk-based radio station, Newstalk.

"The calibre of programming and diversity of opinion on Newstalk fits in well with Agriland's ethos of covering the issues that are most important to our audience in as balanced, informative and accessible a manner as possible.

Managing director of Agriland Media Group, Cormac Farrelly with NPA assistant managing director, Anna Marie McHugh at the launch of Ploughing 2025 in Screggan, Co. Offaly last month.

"We very much look forward to working with our peers in Newstalk throughout Ploughing and hope that visitors to the event will pop into our stand to see the huge schedule of live interviews, panel discussions and highlights from across the site that Agriland has planned."

Managing editor of Newstalk, Eric Moylan added: "We’re very excited to meet and chat with the massive crowds who will be attending the Ploughing Championships this year.

"Agriland has a really exciting line-up and we are delighted to be part of it. As well as having The Hard Shoulder broadcast live from the tent, we will have roving reporters across the site to hear what topics are exercising the public. We’re set for a great event.”

Agriland's talented team of reporters will be out and about throughout the Ploughing site over the three days capturing the essence of what makes one of the largest open air events in Europe so popular.

Of course we'll keep you up to date on the ploughing competitors themselves and how the championship is going, but we will also bring you right to the heart of the action on the site where tens of thousands of people will pass through the gates over the three days.

Taoiseach Simon Harris at the Agriland live stage at Day 3 of Ploughing 2024 at Ratheniska, Co. Laois

We'll have live interviews and panel discussions on the Agriland stage for the daily live stream as well as a team of reporters and video crews who will be capturing the mood of those in attendance, whether that's visitors or exhibitors and who knows, you might make headlines at home and abroad as the next 'I love slurry' man!

In the Agriland stand there will be merchandise available to purchase and the ever popular tractor simulators will make a welcome return, so make sure to get there early to avoid the queues!

Related Stories

We are delighted to also partner again this year with URBÓ protein milk drinks who will be on hand in the stand providing free samples - just make sure you have downloaded the Agriland app.

If you can't make it to Ploughing 2025, don't worry as Agriland's daily live stream from 12noon to 3:00p.m will bring you right to the heart of the action, from the launch by President Michael D. Higgins on Tuesday, right to the close of the event on Thursday.

We will also publish regular content on the Agriland website and smartphone app from Ploughing 2025, with highlight videos each evening, so keep an eye out for yourself or someone you know!

We'll speak to the Minister for Agriculture, junior ministers, MEPs, farm leaders, young farmers, influencers, TIK TOK stars and everything in between so stay tuned to Agriland and Newstalk for everything you need to know about Ploughing 2025.