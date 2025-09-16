Injuries Resolution Board receives 709 claims for farm accidents in 6 years

The Injuries Resolution Board has today (September 16) published its first research report on personal injury claims arising from farm related accidents between 2019 and 2024.

The report shows that almost a quarter of all claims relating to farm accidents involved serious injury, which is significantly higher than injury claims relating to other workplaces.

In 2024, the median award for farm accidents was €34,802, higher than the median award for other workplace injuries (€16,255), reflecting the greater severity of injuries sustained on farms.

Animal-related injuries accounted for almost a fifth of all claims, with cattle most commonly cited in claim applications, followed by horses, dogs and sheep.

Overall, the Board received 709 claims for farm accidents in the six-year period. Sadly, this included 11 fatalities.

The report shows that the majority of injuries, 67%, were sustained by workers on farms, with 30% involving visitors to farms.

Employer liability claims consistently accounted for the largest share of claims and compensation awards. The volume of worker-related injury claims among farms rose by 29% in 2024, marking the first increase after several years of decline within this sector.

According to the report, back injuries were the most common injury type with 13%, followed by psychological, 8%, ankle, 6%, and wrist injuries, 6%.

Counties Tipperary, Meath and Cork saw the highest number of claims and compensation award levels, reflecting the higher concentration of farm holdings in these regions.

A total of €7.7 million in compensation was awarded for injuries due to farm accidents between 2019 and 2024.

The Injuries Resolution Board said that overall, the number of claims it received were relatively low, when compared with the 278,000 people recorded as working on farms, according to the Central Statistics Office's (CSO) 2020 Census of Agriculture.

CEO of the Injuries Resolution Board, Rosalind Carroll said: “This report provides important insights into the nature and severity of injuries sustained in the agricultural sector.

"Farm accidents are significantly more likely to result in serious harm compared to other sectors, with nearly one in four farm accidents involving serious injuries.

"The findings highlight the need for continued focus on safety awareness and interventions within farming environments," Carroll added.