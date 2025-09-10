Series of wellbeing events to take place in Co. Carlow marts

The farming community in Co. Carlow has been invited to take part in the Farming Wellbeing Programme, a unique health and wellbeing initiative designed specifically for farmers and their families.

This year's (2025) programme will feature two free vents in October, with expert talks, health supports, and practical resources focusing on the key issues of farmer health, safety, and wellbeing.

The first event will take place on Thursday, October 2 from 5:00p.m to 9:00p.m at Tullow Mart.

The second event will be held at Leinster Mart, Killeshin Road, Co. Carlow on Thursday, October 30, from 5:00p.m to 9:00p.m.

Each event will include:

A talk from guest speaker, Bernard Jackman.

Talks on succession and will planning, retirement and pensions, wellbeing in farming, farm safety, crime prevention, and farm machine simulator demonstrations.

Free refreshments.

Free health checks.

Free first aid and sun smart kids.

Free haircuts.

Information stands from local and national organisations.

The programme is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and aims to address the often-overlooked challenges facing farmers, from physical and mental health to financial planning, and farm safety.

The Minister of State for Forestry, Farm Safety and Horticulture, Michael Healy-Rae said: “I am delighted to be able to provide funding for this comprehensive programme which aims to help address the often-overlooked challenges farmers face around farm safety as well as physical and mental health.

"I am asking farmers in Co. Carlow and the surrounding areas to take the time to attend one of these events. It is by acting now, farmers can protect their safety, health and wellbeing and help secure their family’s future in farming," Minister of State Healy-Rae added.

The initiative is supported by a wide range of partners including Carlow County Council, Teagasc, Healthy Carlow, Leinster Mart, Tullow Mart, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), and DAFM.