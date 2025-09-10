EU Parliament backs report rejecting future CAP proposals

The European Parliament has voted to adopt a report from its Agriculture Committee that rejects the European Commission's proposals for the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The report from the parliament was adopted by 393 votes in favour to 145 against, with 123 abstentions.

The report was led by a Spanish MEP, and sets out the parliament's political priorities ahead of upcoming negotiations on the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) - the EU's long-term budget - and the next CAP post-2027.

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Cowen was involved in the development of the report, serving as the lead negotiator in the Agriculture Committee on behalf of the Renew Europe Group (the political group that Fianna Fáil is part of).

Cowen has welcomed the report, saying that many of his own proposals have been included in it.

"While the commission's recent proposals to cut the CAP budget by around 20% and remove its standalone status were disappointing, they are only a starting point," Cowen said.

One of the main elements of the report adopted today includes the protection of the CAP budget and the two-pillar structure.

The report calls for food security to be treated as a "pillar" of Europe's strategic autonomy.

Cowen said this "directly challenges" the commission's current MFF proposal, which would cut the CAP budget by around 20%.

The report said that CAP should remain a standalone policy and not be folded into broader national funding envelopes.

The report calls for a review of the nitrates directive to bring it into line with the latest scientific evidence on the safe use of processed manure products, and to "ensure best agricultural practice is supported rather than penalised".

The report also calls for "cutting red tape" and promoting generational renewal, with support for part-time and small-scale farmers.

As part of this, the report calls for farm-level impact assessments to be carried out before introducing new obligations.

Related Stories

Cowen said that the European Commission would be "wise to treat today's vote on the [committee's report], which received overwhelming support, as a serious signal".

"The vote will send a clear message to the commission ahead of its upcoming MFF and CAP negotiation. Agriculture is not a footnote to Europe's security, it's central to it.

"The message we’re delivering to the commission is clear. Farmers across Europe are demanding fairness, certainty and respect, and this report reflects that," Cowen said.

"A properly-funded, ring-fenced CAP must be the foundation of Europe’s food and rural policy, not a bargaining chip in budget negotiations. Farmers from across Europe, including Ireland, have protested for a reason, and today, the parliament stands with them," the MEP added.