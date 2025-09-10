TD accuses Fine Gael of 'political doublethink' on Mercosur

Aontú TD Paul Lawless has condemned the European Commission’s move to adopt the legal text of the EU-Mercosur trade agreement.

Deputy Lawless described the move as “a knife in the back of Irish farmers and a green light for climate hypocrisy".

The EU Commission has outlined that there is an "emergency break" to protect farmers if imports of South American beef overwhelms the European market. However, Deputy Lawless has dismissed the protections.

He said: "Irish farmers are being told to cull herds, cut emissions and drown in paperwork, while Brussels opens the floodgates to beef from Brazil and Argentina, shipped halfway across the world, produced under weaker climate, traceability and welfare rules. That’s not policy, that’s madness.

"Trusting Brussels to pull that brake is like trusting a fox to guard the henhouse.

"Does anyone seriously believe (the emergency break) will be used if Berlin or Madrid are getting cheaper imports? Irish farmers are being asked to risk their livelihoods on empty promises," the TD added.

The Aontú TD also accused Fine Gael of "indulging in political doublethink" by professing loyalty to Irish agriculture while voting in favour of policies that "imperil it".

The TD claimed that in April 2025, Fine Gael MEPs Nina Carberry, Regina Doherty, Seán Kelly, and Maria Walsh "voted against an amendment that would have scrapped the deal".

He said: "Fine Gael can’t hug farmers at the Ploughing Championships and then sell them out in Strasbourg.

"At home, they cry crocodile tears; in Brussels, they pull the lever to let cheap beef in the door.

"Their loyalty lies with lobbyists and commission careers, not with the families working Irish land," Deputy Lawless added.

In relation to Deputy Lawless' comments, Agriland contacted Fine Gael MEP, Maria Walsh for a response.

The MEP said: "For anyone to say that MEPs have voted to pass or scrap the EU-Mercosur agreement is completely incorrect, and shows a failure of understanding of the European Parliament voting procedures.

"We haven’t yet had any vote on the deal itself in the parliament, but some people use non-binding amendments on unrelated topics to purposely misinform.

"Between the end of 2024 and last week, we have been working on a version of the agreement which failed to account for the concerns of Irish suckler and poultry farmers. I have been clear on my opposition to this agreement on many occasions," MEP Walsh added.

She claimed that her criticism of the Mercosur trade agreement is publicly available, and that her position is "very well known".

MEP Walsh said: "Unlike other parties that shout from the sidelines and fail to achieve any tangible results for Irish farmers, Fine Gael is at the decision-making table.

"Collectively, we have repeatedly emphasised Ireland’s requirements for credible, legally-binding commitments on matters relating to trade and sustainable development, as well as the sensitivities surrounding the Irish beef sector," she added.