Calleary to meet GAA officials in Croke Park on role in rural Ireland

Minister for Rural and Community Development Dara Calleary is set to meet with officials from the GAA in Croke Park to discuss the organisation's role in rural Ireland.

Minister Calleary, along with Minister of State for community development and charities Jerry Buttimer, will meet with GAA president Jarlath Burns, director general Tom Ryan, and members of the GAA National Demographics Committee later today (Wednesday, September 10).

According to the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, the meeting will see a discussion on "issues of importance" for rural Ireland as part of the 'Our Rural Future' strategy.

Our Rural Future is the whole-of-government framework for the sustainable development of rural Ireland.

The Programme for Government commits to the development of a new policy for the period from 2026. A consultation process has been underway throughout 2025.

The GAA is the country’s largest sporting and voluntary organisation, and the department said that it is an "essential component" of the social and cultural fabric of many towns, villages and parishes across the country.

"GAA clubs act as focal points for culture and identity, for volunteering and inclusion, and for community activity across generations," the department said.

Ministers Calleary and Buttimer extended the invitation to the GAA’s National Demographics Committee to outline the issues facing clubs in rural Ireland and discuss initiatives which support the continued sustainability of rural communities.

"The GAA is deeply woven into the everyday life of rural Ireland. More than any other organisation, the GAA has a footprint in every parish in Ireland and know, more than most, what is needed to keep the heart beating in the community," Minister Calleary said.

"GAA clubs provide a space where people come together – not only to play sport, but to volunteer, to catch up with neighbours, to socialise and, in times of need, to support one another.

"That is why the GAA’s perspective is so important to the next iteration of Our Rural Future," Minister Calleary added.

Minister Buttimer commented: "Today’s meeting shows the breadth of the GAA’s contribution to rural life, from health and wellbeing to sustainability and community inclusion.

"As we consult widely on the future of rural policy, we look forward to the continued input of the GAA," Minister Buttimer added.

GAA president Jarlath Burns said: "As a people-based games and cultural organisation, we must continue to be informed by demographic trends – both rural and urban – which impact on the future of the GAA across Ireland.

"Our National Demographics Committee have undertaken extremely important work which will inform how we can address these challenges and opportunities as we continue to attempt to cater for as many people as possible wherever they live across the island.

"The GAA alone cannot solve the demographic challenges facing our clubs. With this in mind, we will continue to engage with government on our shared goal of supporting rural Ireland to thrive while helping us to create sufficient additional facilities to provide playing opportunities for those in urban centres," Burns added.

The Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht will shortly be opening a period of public consultation on the new Our Rural Future policy.

The consultation will take place via the gov.ie website and will invite written submissions on the challenges and opportunities facing rural Ireland from interested organisations, stakeholder groups and members of the public.