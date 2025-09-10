CSO: New tractor registrations up 18% in year to August

217 new tractors were licensed for the first time in August 2025, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This represents an increase of 18% or 33 units when compared with the same month last year when the figure stood at 184 tractors.

The latest data published today (Wednesday, September 10) shows that 1,875 new tractors were licensed in the first eight months of the year.

The CSO noted that this marks a rise of 8% or 139 units on the 1,736 new tractors registered for the first time in the same period in 2024.

The report shows that when comes to used (imported) tractors, 209 units were licensed for the first time in August, which is up 6% compared to a year previously (198).

Between January and August, 1,841 used tractors were registered, an increase of 3% on the corresponding eight-month period in 2024 (1,782 units).

The CSO data also finds that the number of new private cars licensed for August 2025 (9,355) rose by 1% when compared with August 2024 (9,280).

The number of used (imported) cars licensed increased by 12% to 6,048 over the same period.

The number of new electric vehicles (EVs) licensed in August 2025 rose by 53% to 2,394 when compared with August (1,568).

This means the share of EVs among new private cars from January to August 2025 was 18% compared with 14% in the same eight-month period of 2024.

The number of new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) licensed in August 2025 (1,522) grew by 51% when compared with the same month last year.

The combined share of petrol and diesel cars among new private cars licensed from January to August 2025 has fallen in comparison with 2024 (44% versus 55%).

Petrol the most popular choice for new private car licensed from January to August 2025 with 28,431 cars, followed by hybrid cars (24,925), and electric cars (19,469).

Volkswagen was the most popular make of new private car licensed in August 2025.