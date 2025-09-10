Report: Global egg market to expand by 22% by 2035

The global egg market is set to expand by 22% by 2035 as emerging markets drive growth, innovation, and investment, according to the World Egg Organisation (WEO).

A new report from RaboResearch and the WEO revealed that over 90% of growth in the market will come from emerging markets.

It found that as incomes climb and consumer preferences shift toward value-added and cage-free eggs, the industry faces new challenges and opportunities in supply chain modernisation, distribution, and sustainability.

According to the WEO, these factors look set to drive continued investment and innovation throughout the global value chain.

The global egg market has grown rapidly over the past three decades, with total egg production more than doubling, from 46 million metric tonnes in 1995, to 99 million metric tonnes in 2025.

The WEO highlighted that the egg market, alongside poultry, was the fastest-growing animal protein market in the last 10 years.

Senior global specialist in animal protein at RaboResearch, Nan-Dirk Mulder said: "Eggs will maintain their strong market position compared to other proteins, although growth is expected to slow slightly to approximately 2.0% year-on-year over the next decade.

"Growth will be increasingly driven by rising incomes, improved availability, consumer preferences, marketing, and product development rather than population growth alone," Mulder added.

The WEO believes that over 90% of the projected growth will occur in emerging markets, with Asia, Africa, and Latin America at the forefront.

Related Stories

Higher per capita consumption due to rising incomes, urbanisation, and evolving consumer preferences are fueling demand, though population growth in these regions also plays a role.

While per capita egg consumption varies widely, from under 50 eggs per person per year in parts of Africa to over 300 in countries like Mexico and Japan, emerging markets are seeing the fastest increases.

In more mature markets, demand is shifting toward value-added segments, including egg products and cage-free, organic, and functional eggs.