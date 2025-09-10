IFA & ICMSA finalise Shannon pipe voluntary land package with Uisce Éireann

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) and the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) have today (Wednesday, September 10) reached an agreement with Uisce Éireann (UE) on a voluntary land and wayleave package for farmers and landowners.

The voluntary package will be available to farmers along the route of the pipeline for the Water Supply Project Eastern and Midlands Region (WSP).

The package contains four main elements:

An early sign on payment;

A wayleave payment;

A crop and loss disturbance payment;

A WSP special goodwill payment.

There are additional payments in the package for farmers who will have technical equipment - such as air valves, line valves, wash outs chambers, and lay-bys - installed on their land.

Farmers have the option of accepting this offer under the negotiated voluntary wayleave agreement with UE, or pursuing their own claim through the relevant statutory processes.

In relation to concerns raised regarding the payment of VAT, the IFA and ICMSA have received the following advice from UE:

“The obligation to determine the tax treatment of the wayleave package rests with the landowner. It is the understanding of Uisce Éireann that only the permanent easement element (inclusive of ancillary infrastructure) is potentially subject to VAT, and we are not aware that any other elements of the package are subject to VAT," UE said.

"If it is determined that other elements are subject to VAT and if it is shown that VAT should be applied to any other or all components of the package, we will refund the VAT in full once provided with a VAT invoice from the landowner concerned.”

The IFA and ICMSA said they have sought further advice and guidance on VAT, particularly in relation to unregistered farmers.

Both farm organisations feel that VAT is "a matter that all parties need to work on and get clarified as soon as possible".

The deadline date for the return of consent forms to UE has been extended from September 23 to October 7 to provide more time for farmers and landowners to consider the package and get the necessary advice.

According to the IFA, while farmers along the route will ultimately have a 20m-wide wayleave corridor on their land, a 50m-wide corridor will be required during the construction phase.

During pre-planning and until the project is complete, the full 50m-wide corridor will be subject to the wayleave development restrictions.

However, outside of the construction period, normal agricultural use of the corridor will not be affected.

Considering the significant delays experienced in completing major state infrastructure projects, the IFA and ICSA fear there is a real concern that farmers could be left in limbo for a long time.

Map of the pipeline for the Water Supply Project Eastern and Midlands Region (WSP). Source: Uisce Éireann

Given the availability of the permanent wayleave payment upfront for farmers under the package and the nature of the wayleave and easement required at an early stage by UE, the issue of protecting farmers from potential significant delays with planning or construction remained unresolved in the negotiations, according to the IFA.

However, the IFA and ICMSA said they will continue to work with UE for the duration of this project in order to protect the interests of farmers if this project is unduly delayed.

The IFA and ICMSA also raised the issue of the potential for bovine Tuberculosis (TB) disease breakdowns due to wildlife displacement during construction.

A working group, that will include the IFA and ICMSA along with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), will be established to plan around this.

The package specifies that the crop loss and disturbance payment is an advance payment, and that UE will cover all loss of earnings, other damages and disturbance incurred when they are computed by an appointed agronomist.

The IFA and ICMSA said that, as with any complex negotiation, they had not secured everything looked for in the negotiations.

"However, on balance the compensation and goodwill payments provide a reasonable package for farmers and they should consider the deal carefully with their relevant advisers."

The IFA and ICMSA stressed that they negotiated very hard over a number of months and the negotiating teams had access to appropriate professional and legal advice.

UE has agreed to contribute towards the costs of the IFA and ICMSA in engaging these experts.

As part of the farmer/landowner package, there is also a comprehensive Code of Practice and the Uisce Éireann Deed of Wayleave and Easement, which contains a loss of development clause.

The package also provides for the costs associated with the farmers/landowners receiving independent legal advice on the Deed of Wayleave and Easement and associated legal issues.