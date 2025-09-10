Eurostat: Ag output prices up 5.6% in Q2 2025 compared to 2024

In the second quarter of 2025, the average price of agricultural output in the European Union rose by 5.6% compared with the second quarter of 2024.

This confirmed the upward rise in prices after a period of decline.

Data released by Eurostat this week (September 9) revealed that the average price of goods and services used in agriculture, and not related to investment, such as energy, fertilisers or feeding stuffs, rose by 0.4% between the second quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025.

When comparing output prices for the second quarter of 2025 with the same quarter of 2024, there were sharp price rises for key agricultural products such as eggs, at 27.8%, fruit, at 21.1%, and milk, at 13.3%.

Among inputs not related to investment, the sharpest rates of increase were for fertilisers and soil improvers, at 5.6%, and veterinary expenses, at 3.3%.

By contrast, the sharpest rate of decline was for energy and lubricants, at 5.8%, within which the price of motor fuel declined, at 10.8%.

According to Eurostat, agricultural output prices in the second quarter of 2025 were higher than the same quarter of 2024 in every EU country, except for Greece.

The highest rates of change were in Latvia, with an increase of 21.8%, Ireland, with an increase of 21.1% and Luxembourg, with an increase of 18.4%.

By comparison, there was a slight decline of 0.1% in Greece during this period.

Regarding inputs, not related to investment, 17 EU countries reported increases in price in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the same quarter of 2024.

The largest increases were recorded in the Netherlands, at 6.1%, Hungary, at 5.6%, and Austria, at 2.9%. Among countries with lower prices, the steepest declines were in Cyprus and Bulgaria, that both had a decline of 3.4%, and Romania, that had a decline of 3.1%.