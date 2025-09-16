Map: Find your way around the site at Ploughing 2025

The 2025 National Ploughing Championships is set to get underway in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, today (Tuesday, September 16).

Each of the three days of the event is expected to see tens of thousands of people from across Ireland make the journey to the event.

While it was sun hats and ice cream that were in high demand at last year's event due to the hot, dry weather, this year will see wellies and wetsuits in greater demand amongst the people attending what is described as Europe's largest outdoor event.

This year, Agriland Media Group is once again the proud livestream media partner of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and will stream on all three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 3:00p.m.

In addition this year, Agriland is delighted to be hosting Ireland's top independent commercial radio station Newstalk at the Agriland pavilion.

The Agriland pavilion is located at Block 3, Row 10, stand 223.

The site map for Ploughing 2023 is available to view as a PDF file here. The list of indoor exhibitors is available to view here and the outdoor exhibitor lost is available to view here.

A map of the site is pictured below:

Agriland's team of reporters will be out and about throughout the Ploughing site over the three days, capturing the essence of what makes one of the largest open-air events in Europe so popular.

Of course we'll keep you up-to-date on the ploughing competitors themselves and how the championship is going, but we will also bring you right to the heart of the action on the site over the three days.

We'll have live interviews and panel discussions on the Agriland stage for the daily live stream as well as a team of reporters and video crews who will be capturing the mood of those in attendance, whether that's visitors or exhibitors and who knows, you might make headlines at home and abroad as the next 'I love slurry' man!

In the Agriland stand, there will be merchandise available to purchase and the ever-popular tractor simulators will make a welcome return, so make sure to get there early and be sure to call in to say "hello".