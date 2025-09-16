Planning exemptions for slurry storage move closer

Planning exemptions for farmers to increase slurry storage capacity and construct additional housing for cattle should be in place in a matter of weeks.
Minister of State for Planning and Local Government John Cummins is to announce today (Tuesday, September 16) that the draft regulations are being finalised.
These agricultural exemptions follow a public consultation on the updating of exempted developments.
A total of 922 submissions were received from the public during the four-week consultation.
Minister Cummins said that increasing slurry storage capacity will "greatly assist" with Ireland’s nitrates derogation.
The specifications of these new exemptions were included in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine's (DAFM's) submission to the public consultation.
The changes include:
Commenting on the draft proposals, Minister Cummins said:
“I have engaged with the farming community and understand the urgency of ensuring we make these exemptions so farm families can continue to develop their businesses and livelihoods in rural Ireland.
“The removal of the need for planning permission at appropriate locations for these farm structures will also reduce the regulatory burden on farmers," he added.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon worked with Minister Cummins to accelerate the exempted developments.
"This will assist farmers investing in their enterprises, helping to improve water quality and animal welfare while reducing regulatory burden," Minister Heydon said.
The draft regulations will be laid before the Oireachtas with Minister Cummins due to go before an Oireachtas committee and receive resolutions from both Houses before being signed into law.
As with all exempted developments, if an environmental impact assessment or an appropriate assessment of the development is required, planning permission will continue to be required.