Agri-Food Regulator offers new price market reports

The Agri-Food Regulator (An Rialálaí Agraibhia) has today (Tuesday, September 16) published new price market reports on the dairy, egg/poultry and horticulture sectors.

The reports, launched at the National Ploughing Championships, bring together publicly available information on the sectors.

The aim of the reports, which can be found on the regulator's website, is improving transparency in the agri-food supply chain.

Niamh Lenehan, Agri-Food Regulator chief executive, said the sectoral data is presented in an easily accessible format.

She added the reports are "an important element of the regulator’s price and market data analysis function".

“Together with the Beef Dashboard already in place, these reports represent an important step towards improving transparency in how the food supply chain operates in these sectors.

"The reports also provide a foundation to build upon where additional power for the regulator is granted which would see the organisation being in a position to compel the provision of price and market information from businesses in the agri-food supply chain where necessary," she said.

The regulator’s annual survey of farmers, fishers and growers is also now live.

Related Stories

The survey provides an opportunity for primary producers to provide feedback on their trading experiences with buyers of their agri-food produce over the past 12 months.

“While suppliers can contact the regulator anytime if they have concerns about breaches of unfair trading law, I urge primary producers to take the opportunity to complete the survey as your feedback is invaluable in informing our work," Lenehan said.

The Agri-Food Regulator stand at the 2025 National Ploughing Championships is located in the Government of Ireland Village (Block 3, Row 14, Stand 276).