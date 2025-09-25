Farmers voice milk price concerns at Dairygold meeting in Cork

Hundreds of farmers turned out to a meeting in Co. Cork to voice their concerns with Dairygold over a recent milk price cut - with fears of more to come.

Dairygold invited all members to an information meeting in the Firgrove Hotel in Mitchelstown today (Thursday, September 25).

The co-op said the meeting was to provide it with an opportunity to update members on the recent significant reduction in certain global dairy market prices, and the related impact on milk price.

Dairygold cut its milk price by 3c/L for August supplies - and has told Agriland that this downward trend is projected to continue into Q1 2026.

The latest price drop sparked outrage among farmers and lead to a demonstration outside Dairygold offices last Friday.

At last Friday's event, the 'Concerned Dairygold Shareholders Group' presented a letter on behalf of member suppliers outlining a number of concerns related to milk price, among other matters.

The group of farmers stated that the 3c/L price cut for August supplies "has cost the average supplier €1,600" for the month.

One of the members of the Concerned Dairygold Shareholders Group, Nigel Sweetnam, said that the meeting in Mitchelstown today at which a number of key Dairygold leadership attended was "constructive" overall, with many farmers voicing their concerns.

Sweetnam, who is also the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) poultry chairperson, said however that despite discussions taking place at the meeting, farmers are still "shocked" at the milk price cut and remain concerned there are more decreases to come.

It is estimated there were well over 600 farmers in attendance at the meeting, and Sweetnam said some of key concerns for many suppliers relate to "communication" from the co-op, its representative structure, along with a low base milk price.

Dairygold has told Agriland in recent days that in relation to its recent milk price decision, the co-op confirmed that it sells a significant volume of commodity dairy products on international markets.

"The dairy industry had forecast a decline in dairy market returns in response to increased global milk production, but the speed and extent of the market falls over the last number of weeks has been greater than anticipated," Dairygold said.

"Key Dairygold products have seen market prices fall by well over 3c/L.

"Based on dairy market futures, this downward trend is projected to continue into Q1 2026."