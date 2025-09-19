Over 200 farmers gather outside Dairygold over milk price cut

A large crowd of farmers gathered outside Dairygold's offices in Mitchelstown this afternoon (Friday, September 19) to voice concerns following a 3c/L cut to milk price for August.

The 'Concerned Dairygold Shareholders Group' presented a letter on behalf of member suppliers.

The group of farmers has stated that the 3c/L price cut for August supplies "has cost the average supplier €1,600" for the month.

They are seeking written answers from Dairygold to seven questions they have posed in the letter that was presented today, which they had previously posed to Dairygold last month, but which they claim remain unanswered.

One of the key concerns highlighted by farmers at the demonstration in Mitchelstown is Dairygold's milk price.

One of the members of the Concerned Dairygold Shareholders Group, Nigel Sweetnam, told Agriland that he was "floored" when the milk price cut of 3c/L was confirmed for August supplies.

Nigel Sweetnam and Eoin Bourke address farmers gathered outside Dairygold in Mitchelstown.

He warned that farmers have been severely impacted financially by this decrease and said he fears there are "more to come".

Kevin Kelleher, a farmer from Whitechurch, said that there is a need to highlight "problems with the co-op".

Tadhg McSweeney from Carrignavar said that the biggest concern for farmers is milk price - "3c/L is an awful cut to take".

He added: "We feel we are not being represented on the board, that every farmer, every shareholder should have a vote of who is on the board in Dairygold."

Farmers voice their concerns with Dairygold's Niall Griffey.

Dairygold supplier Eoin Bourke addressed the large crowd of farmers who gathered at the event.

He told Agriland after presenting the letter to Dairygold's Niall Griffey that the co-op has been "paying a very poor milk price" for months that is now "being compounded by the fact they have dropped by 3c/L".

"There is a worry here of what direction our co-op is going and what kind of financial pressure it is under and will it be able to sustain this kind of pressure going forward," Burke said.

"The big issue is who is paying for this - farmers own the co-op, they are the shareholders, and they are shouldering the burden of this financial pressure and that has to stop."

In a statement to Agriland, Dairygold said it informed representatives of the Concerned Dairygold Shareholders Group at the demonstration today "that it has already scheduled a member information meeting".

This takes place at the Firgrove Hotel in Mitchelstown next Thursday, September 25.

"This meeting would give all members an opportunity to receive an update on the recent global dairy market dynamics, and the related impact on milk price," Dairygold said.

"In relation to its recent milk price decision, Dairygold confirmed that it sells a significant volume of commodity dairy products on international markets.

"The dairy industry had forecast a decline in dairy market returns in response to increased global milk production, but the speed and extent of the market falls over the last number of weeks has been greater than anticipated.

"Key Dairygold products have seen market prices fall by well over 3c/L.

"Based on dairy market futures, this downward trend is projected to continue into Q1 2026."

Dairygold said these falls are "particularly challenging", as they come just after peak milk processing, where the industry has "higher levels of stock, exposed to a declining market".

"We are now seeing evidence in the marketplace of inventory being off-loaded, putting further pressure on returns," Dairygold said.

"We understand the impact that this difficult decision will have on our milk suppliers, it is a significant reduction.

"However, Dairygold had to take account of the market and our response to the current market dynamics has been to set an August quoted milk price of 45c/L, based on standard constituents, which equates to an average farm gate price of 52.7c/L, based on the average milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers in August."