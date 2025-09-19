Barenbrug breeder has UK and Ireland's grass needs 'in sights'

Grass seed producers Barenburg has appointed Dr. Charlotte Jones to the newly created position of senior breeder, who has said she aims to continue the company's "ongoing commitment to top-class UK grass breeding".

Dr. Jones will lead a specialised forage breeding programme for the UK and Ireland, based at the company's new research site in Knutsford, Cheshire.

Speaking about the programme, she said: "We’re building on more than 30 years of breeding success here in the UK, a programme that has seen more than 50 varieties added to the recommended list and cumulative grass yield increases of more than 0.5% per annum."

Dr. Jones' research will focus on ryegrass, which she describes as "the most productive and nutritious grass available to farmers."

However, she also noted the areas where the species can improve upon.

She said: "We need new ryegrass varieties that can cope with changing weather and changing production objectives, and which are more compatible with more resilient species."

Additionally, Dr. Jones highlighted that ryegrass "has a relatively shallow rooting system, which contributes to its failure to grow under water deficit".

She noted that traditional breeding programmes have emphasised above-ground performance.

However, with a more modern understanding of soil science now prevalent, she hopes there are further opportunities to work out soil and root interactions and bring these onboard in setting breeding objectives.

The global research director at Barenbrug, Piet Arts aims to keep the company "at the forefront of research".

He added: "Although Barenbrug has global resources, programmes and genetics to draw upon, it’s vital that the UK and Ireland have a bespoke, dedicated breeding programme that meets their current and future grass needs.

"With Charlotte’s appointment, we can increase our presence and commitment to the UK and Ireland, building on our UK heritage but now focusing on our own activities, breeding station and staff, no longer having to rely on an external partner."