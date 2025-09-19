State-of-the-art centre launched to 'transform' weather forecasting

A major new centre launched today (Friday, September 19) at University College Dublin (UCD) will harness artificial intelligence (AI) to transform weather forecasting, supporting Ireland’s preparation for the growing risks posed by climate change.

The first of its kind in Ireland, the AIMSIR (AI for Meteorological Services, Innovation and Research) Centre was established with a €5 million investment from Met Éireann.

Bringing together more than 60 UCD researchers across disciplines including mathematics, statistics, computer science, physics, engineering, and climatology, the centre provides Ireland with a hub of expertise at the intersection of data science, meteorology, and climate research.

Launching the AIMSIR centre, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless said: "Through my department, we are investing in the infrastructure, talent, and innovation needed to help meet the challenges of a changing climate.

"AIMSIR reflects the best of Irish research - interdisciplinary, future-focused, and rooted in a deep tradition of environmental awareness.

“This centre will play a key role in strengthening our national resilience and ensuring Ireland is not only prepared for the impacts of extreme weather but positioned to lead in the global response.”

Extreme weather events are becoming increasingly frequent and, in some cases, more severe across Ireland.

From intense rainfall leading to flooding and damaging winds, these events can pose a serious challenge to public safety and infrastructure.

UCD president, Prof. Orla Feely said: “As our climate changes and extreme weather events become more frequent, advances in weather prediction are crucial for the protection of people and infrastructure in Ireland.

“This collaboration between University College Dublin and Met Éireann, Ireland’s National Meteorological Service, to establish the AIMSIR centre will bring together the latest advances in the knowledge and application of data science, meteorology, and climate research and ensure that Ireland is at the forefront of this increasingly important area of scientific understanding.”

Hosted at the UCD School of Mathematics and Statistics, in conjunction with the UCD Earth Institute, AIMSIR has been envisioned as a cornerstone of Met Éireann’s strategic plan to leverage the advancements of AI in support of its mission to protect life and property.

It will focus on developing AI-driven forecasting tools to improve the accuracy of predictions for extreme and multi-hazard weather events, along with the development of weather and climate services, with the aim of directly strengthening Ireland’s national forecasting capability.

AI is said to have the potential to transform weather prediction by dramatically accelerating the process of generating accurate forecasts.

AIMSIR will have access to over one hundred years of historical meteorological data, and will be able to analyse this alongside current satellite imagery and sensor data to detect weather and climate trends faster than traditional methods, producing weather models that once took decades to develop, in just a few years.

AIMSIR Centre director, Prof. Andrew Parnell said: “This new research centre will provide incredible opportunities for our students to develop the next generation of advanced weather forecasting models which will be vital for our society as we move into an unprecedented period of climatic change.

"AI is already revolutionising weather forecasting and we will position UCD and Met Éireann at the forefront of that change."

Andrew Parnell is the Met Éireann professor of data science for climate and weather at UCD and will lead the new AIMSIR Centre alongside Dr. Conor Sweeney as deputy director.

One of the central goals of the new centre is to integrate cutting-edge AI models into the National Meteorological Service to help reduce vulnerability to the increasing risks posed by high-impact weather events.

It will play a significant role in advancing Met Éireann’s strategic objectives of enhancing public safety, bolstering economic and environmental resilience, and supporting multi-sectoral decision-making.

Eoin Moran, director of Met Éireann said: “Met Éireann’s mission to protect life and property, and to promote societal wellbeing, is grounded in world-class science and innovation.

“The establishment and funding of an AI professorship in partnership with one of Ireland’s leading research institutions marks a major milestone in advancing that mission.

"The creation of the AIMSIR research centre reflects a strategic investment in building national expertise in the application of data science to weather and climate."

UCD vice-president for research, innovation and impact, Prof. Kate Robson Brown said: "AIMSIR streams from a unique partnership established between Met Éireann and UCD, creating a nationally and strategically significant centre that will bring together interdisciplinary expertise and leading-edge technology.

“The centre is a truly novel addition to our ecosystem which will complement our expanding knowledge base and technological capabilities, providing a huge boost to AI research and innovation and expertise in UCD."

Around 20 PhD students will be trained in the first years of the AIMSIR Centre, and a new MSc in AI for Meteorology and Climate Change is also planned.

AIMSIR will benefit from Met Éireann’s scientific expertise in weather and flood forecasting and climate science, as well as from the organisation's close relationships with key European and international players in the field, such as EUMETSAT, ECMWF and the European Space Agency.