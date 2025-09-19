Weekend weather: Wet in south-east with drier conditions elsewhere

The weekend weather looks set to bring mixed conditions to different parts of the country with the north-west seeing cooler and drier conditions as we head into the start of next week.

However, Met Éireann has issued weather warnings for some counties for the weekend. There is a Status Yellow rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford which could result in localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning came into effect at 5:25a.m today Friday, September 19 and will remain in place until 3:00p.m today.

The Met Office in the UK has also issued a Status Yellow warning for rain for counties Antrim and Down which will be in place from 12noon on Saturday until 3:00 on Sunday morning.

In general, it will be damp or wet to begin across the midlands south and east, today with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times.

Drier and brighter conditions in parts of the west and north-west will edge slowly south-eastwards through the morning and afternoon, but rain will persist for much of the day in east Munster and south and east Leinster.

According to Met Éireann, highest temperatures of 15° to 18°C are expected with mostly light to moderate south-west or variable winds, fresh for a time near the west and north-west coast.

Remaining mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain in parts of the east and south-east tonight. Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry with variable cloud and clear breaks, though a few showers may affect coastal parts of west and north overnight.

Lowest temperatures of 5° to 8° where clear breaks prevail, 9° to 11° under cloudier skies in the south and east. Some areas of mist and fog will form in the near calm conditions.

Rather mixed conditions are expected across the country, tomorrow, Saturday.

It will be mostly cloudy to begin in the east and south with rain at times, but brightening up through the afternoon with scattered showers developing.

In the west and north, it will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells at first but cloudier conditions with showers, some heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, will spread from the north-west through the day.

Light winds becoming northerly will increase moderate to fresh, strong to near gale along western and northern coasts with highest temperatures of 13° to 16°.

Saturday night will be breezy with scattered showers, or perhaps longer spells of rain in the east and south at first.

Showers will gradually become largely confined to the north-west by morning with clear spells developing overnight. Lowest temperatures of 5° to 8° are expected in mostly moderate north-west to north winds, fresh near coasts.

Sunday will bring cool and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in the north and north-west. Moderate northerly winds gradually easing light to moderate as the day goes on and maximum temperatures of 11° to 14°.

The national forecaster has said that Sunday night will be largely dry and cold with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 2° to 6° are expected with a touch of frost possible and light northerly breezes.

It will be crisp and sunny to begin on Monday. Cloud amounts will increase by the afternoon but it will stay largely dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range from 11° to 14° in light north-west or variable breezes.

Monday night will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells with near calm conditions. Another cold night with lowest temperatures of 3° to 7°.

Tuesday is likely to be another mainly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine with highest temperatures of 11° to 14° in light southerly or variable breezes.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to dominate bringing generally dry and settled conditions next week. Temperatures will gradually return towards normal as southerly winds become more dominant.

There will be poor drying conditions over the next few days across the country with spells of rain and showers forecast. Better drying conditions are likely to develop early next week as high pressure builds near Ireland.

There will be limited opportunities for spraying over the coming days. Opportunities for spraying are likely early next week.

Soils are currently driest in parts of Leinster and east Munster where soil moisture deficits (SMDs) are between 10mm and 25mm.

In contrast, soil moisture deficits are between 0mm and -10mm elsewhere, i.e., saturated or waterlogged. With rain and showers forecast for the coming days, soils across the country which are not already saturated or waterlogged are expected to become so.

Weather conditions conducive to the spread of blight will develop in parts of Munster and south Leinster through until Saturday.