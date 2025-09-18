NI Rural Business Development Grant Scheme to open for applications

The Rural Business Development Grant Scheme (RBDGS) will open for applications this month.

The RBDGS is funded through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) ‘Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation’ Programme and is delivered in partnership with local councils in Northern Ireland.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has confirmed the 2025/2026 RBDGS will open for applications on Thursday, September 25.

Eligible rural businesses can apply for capital assistance of 50% up to the value of £7,500 for the purchase of capital equipment.

Launching the scheme, Minister Muir said: “In my recent visits to previous grant recipients, I have seen first-hand how this funding enables rural micro-businesses to invest in new equipment, ensuring their sustainability and enabling growth.

"In many cases, this support has created valuable rural employment opportunities.

"I strongly encourage all rural micro-businesses to contact their local council for details of the scheme and how to receive support to make an application.”

Applicants to the scheme will be required to provide a minimum of 50% match-funding.

The scheme closes for applications at 12:00p.m on Thursday, October 30.