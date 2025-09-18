Mayo woman the winner of National Brown Bread Baking Competition

Maureen Igoe from Bonniconlon, Co. Mayo is the winner of the 2025 National Brown Bread Baking Competition.

She was announced as the winner at the final day of the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Speaking about her win, Maureen said: “I can’t quite believe it! I’ve been baking for over 50 years and this is definitely a highlight.

"People keep asking if I have a special ingredient, and I definitely think a drop or two of Guinness and a spoonful of treacle makes the difference.

"I’m going home to Mayo a very happy woman."

The final was held today (Thursday, September 18) in the National Brown Bread Baking Competition tent at the Ploughing, where Maureen rose to the challenge and emerged victorious.

Maureen was commended by judge Eileen Brennan, winner of the competition in 1973, who said the bread "was nicely cooked and presented well".

"I believe you eat with your eyes, but the taste was also lovely and unique, making it a winner," she added.

Pictured are Robert Kennedy, Euronic; Eileen Brennan, head judge; Maureen Igoe, competition winner; Anna May McHugh, NPA; and Mary D'arcy, ICA. Source: Finbarr O'Rourke

The competition was supported by Euronics and in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen's Association (ICA).

Maureen takes home a cash prize of €5,000 and a NEFF Slide and Hide oven.

Three finalists, Kathy Bolger from Co. Wexford, Pauline Browne from Co. Dublin and Áine Cotter from Co. Cork, all take away a €500 Euronics gift card too.

Ahead of the semi-finals and final at the Ploughing, the judges had sampled over 130 loaves of brown bread from every corner of Ireland.

They had whittled down dozens of worthy contenders to just eight exceptional bakers who attended this week's event.

According to the judges, each finalist represents "a blend of personal flair and deep-rooted Irish baking heritage, reflecting the diversity and richness of brown bread recipes passed down through generations".