Polaris promoting quad safety as part of its product

Quads have been with us for nearly 50 years; longer if you count the trikes that preceded them which were swiftly banished from the dealers forecourts due to well-founded safety concerns.

Polaris - which claims to be the number one manufacturer in US with 80% of the market - is celebrating 40 years of its entry into the segment with its Sportsman model.

From this first machine a wide range of quads, and even a six wheeler, has been developed, a spectrum of machines that caters for all quad users, both commercial and recreational.

Despite their popularity and usefulness, quads are, like their three-wheeled ancestors, developing something of an unfortunate reputation on the safety front.

The manufacturers are only too aware of this and, to their credit, are doing what they can to reduce the risk to operators.

Most fatalities involving quads are as a result of head injuries sustained during an accident, therefore head protection is vital, but so is avoiding an accident in the first place.

Fully enclosed cabs can also pose risks and EASI provide training courses in their use as well as quads

Just on this note, even personnel in utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) are not immune to head injuries, as head clashes - either between passenger and driver or with the safety belt mount - can also occur on rough terrain.

It is generally accepted that the key to safety now lies in proper training, and the manufacturers are keen to get all customers and present owners up-to-date on their correct operation.

Polaris UK itself offers free training to new customers within the EASI certification scheme.

EASI is the European ATV Safety Institute, a not-for-profit organisation that was formed by eight major producers of quads, including Polaris, to promote the safe operation of their products.

Presently the training is not available in Southern Ireland although there are plans to get courses up and running here, hopefully starting next year.

The company claims that its Sporstman model is the number one quad globally, though it does not lead the market in the UK or Ireland.

At the Ploughing, Polaris are exhibiting a range of both quads and UTVs, or side-by-sides as they may also be referred to.

The six-wheeled Sportsman is popular with forestry contractors, who find it the ideal tool for timber work

All the quads are petrol-powered machines with Polaris's own engine. They are divided by engine size with a single cylinder 570cc engine and twin cylinder 952cc being the power plants found in the UK/Irish models.

The power of the single cylinder motor is usually given as 44hp, while the twin engine's output will vary, depending upon its application.

Within the Ranger UTV models, there are diesel and electric options in addition to the petrol-powered models.

The diesel has a Kubota engine fitted as, within the great scheme of Polaris's sales figures, diesels are very much a niche product despite their popularity in Europe, so it does not produce its own.

The electric Polaris is said to offer excellent pulling power thanks to the torque of electric motors

The electric version is available with either one or two battery packs and is said to provide excellent traction due to the high torque inherent within electric motors.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary, Polaris is currently offering generous discounts on its product range, although these will apply for a limited period only.