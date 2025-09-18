Milk replacer’s quality producing thriving calves for Cavan farmer

In this third instalment of the series, we hear how Blossom Easymix has helped a Co. Cavan farmer deliver nutrition to his calves.

For Killeshandra-based farmer Pádraig Smith, the move into calf-to-beef three years ago was a big step – but he hasn’t looked back since.

With the help of his father, Pádraig Snr, he invested in land, upgraded sheds, and set out to get the very best return on his farm investment.

Pádraig Smiths herd out on pasture on a damp day. Source: Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Ltd

Part of that plan involved finding a milk replacer that he could trust.

Pádraig said: “I did my own homework at the time and Blossom Easymix came out on top.

"It’s available locally, and Tomás O’Reilly, Business Manager with Volac Milk Replacers Ireland, talked me through how to incorporate it into my management system.

"Once I tried it, I knew I’d made the right choice. It mixes easily, the calves love it, and they’re thriving on it.”

Today, Pádraig runs calves in batches of 35 on his 120ac farm, with herd numbers fluctuating through the year. Most are Aberdeen Angus calves, all steered, and Blossom Easymix has been central to his system since the beginning.

To keep calf health on track, he also buys his calves from just one or two trusted sources, helping to reduce the risk of infection and disease entering the herd.

“We’ve had no major setbacks with calves over the past three years – no scour issues, no complications,” he explained.

“That peace of mind is massive. You know when the buckets are empty and clean that the calves are getting every nutrient they need.”

Good housing has also played its part: upgraded sheds with proper ventilation and drainage mean calves are kept dry, comfortable, and healthy from the start.

Feeding is straightforward - calves get two feeds a day, with Blossom Easymix mixed according to bag instructions.

“It’s very straightforward to use, which saves time and hassle," Pádraig said.

"The calves take to it straight away, and that’s what matters – no waste, no complications. Knowing they’re thriving from the start has given me great peace of mind.

“When it comes to mixing Blossom Easymix, there’s no complications at all.

"When there’s no residue left in the teat buckets and nothing sitting in the bottom of the feeder, I know the calves are getting all the vitamins and nutrients they need when they need it.”

Pádraig also keeps a close eye on the calves during feeding.

“I check every calf as I feed – making sure they’re drinking well, alert, and growing steadily," he said.

"Keeping a consistent routine makes a big difference for their health and development.”

Blossom Easymix gives Pádraig confidence with its balance of energy, protein, and health support, helping calves grow strong and stay healthy.

For him, the real proof is in how his calves look.

“They’re very healthy, strong going to grass, and there’s never been an issue," he said.

"We weigh the calves ourselves at key stages to track growth, and by 22 to 25 months, they’re finishing well and hitting the weights we want – ideally between 280kg and 300kg. It’s been very straightforward.”

Earlier this year, Pádraig and business partner Shane Connolly took over Losset Farm Supplies in Ballinagh – the same store where he has always sourced his Blossom Easymix and other feeds.

Running a farm and shop side-by-side has brought new opportunities.

According to Pádraig: “The support from locals has been brilliant. People know we’re rearing calves ourselves, so when they come in, they’re not just buying feed – they’re also looking for advice.

"It’s a two-way street, and we’re learning from them every day too.”

Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Ltd's Tomas O'Reilly with farmer Padraig Smith at his farm outside Killeshandra, Co. Cavan. Source: Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Ltd

Looking back, Pádraig is confident that choosing Blossom Easymix was one of the best decisions he made starting out.

“I’d recommend Blossom Easymix to any farmer. It’s quick and easily mixed and does its job so well," Pádraig said.

"And the back-up service is excellent; if you’ve any issues, Tomás is always only a phone call away and nothing is ever a bother to him. The service that Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Ltd provides is second to none.”

With thriving calves, a growing farm, and now a busy agribusiness, Pádraig’s story shows how the right foundation - including the right milk replacer - makes all the difference.

For further details, , visit feedforgrowth.com or call 046 9212950