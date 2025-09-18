Initiative's goal to plant a million trees is 'thriving' - NI Water

NI Water has said that their target to plant one million trees is in sight, as the company's regreening programme reaches the midpoint in its 10-year plan.

NI Water's initiative set out this goal in 2020, in partnership with the government, Forest Service, and the Woodland Trust NI, and it has planted 475,812 trees so far across several sites.

The initial saplings planted at Dunore Point are now thriving, while the initiative continues to spread across NI Water's land - from Carrickfergus in Co. Antrim all the way to Annalong and Fofanny in the Mourne Mountains in Co. Down.

The Minister of Infrastructure for Northern Ireland, Liz Kimmins congratulated NI Water's work so far on "their ambitious target of planting one million trees by 2030."

She added: "Planting these trees will help to improve water quality, prevent flooding, address air quality, and provide safe habitats for wildlife.

"This also reflects what can be achieved when we all work together to find sustainable ways to reduce our carbon footprint and deal with climate change whilst enhancing these wonderful sites.

"This is laying down firm roots for our next generation by helping to build a safer, cleaner and greener society."

Dr. Sara Venning, CEO of NI Water, said: "We believe we are planting more than just trees - we are planting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable world for our children and grandchildren.

"With Northern Ireland's biodiversity at risk, our position as a major landowner gives us a unique opportunity to lead a positive change."

The director of Woodland Trust, John Martin commented: "This is such positive news, especially as Northern Ireland holds the unenviable title of the least wooded area in Europe.

"Our partnership with NI Water has given us a huge opportunity to create new native woodland and it’s encouraging to see the progress we have made together.

"By working with one of the largest landowners locally, we’ve shown that it’s possible to deliver at a landscape scale increasing our native woodland to benefit nature, climate and people.”