Competitors respond in kind to good ground conditions at Ploughing 2025

Recent rains failed to impact on the quality of the ground conditions, both stubble and grass, at the National Ploughing Championship 2025, with competitors and judges confirming the high standards achieved.
All the plough men and women competing at Screggan this week qualified for the national event courtesy of their involvement with numerous county events held over recent weeks.
Ploughing goes to the very heart of Irish agriculture. And it is a tradition that continues to grow with the Ploughing 2025 competitions featuring numerous world and international champions.
One of the most encouraging aspects of this year’s ploughing events was the fact that so many young people took part, with both genders equally represented.
Making all of this happen has been the commitment of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) in promoting a sport that goes to the very heart f very rural community in Ireland.
And let’s not forget the horses. Tremendous crowds have attended all the horse ploughing classes throughout the first two days of the National Ploughing Championships.
Then it was a case of horse power giving way to hand power as competitors from across Ireland demonstrated their expertise in using loy spades.
The Loy Association of Ireland was founded in 1992 to demonstrate how our food was produced prior to the introduction of the plough.
Under 28 Conventional Junior Plough Class
1st: Padraig Deery, Co. Monaghan
2nd: Richard Casey, Co. Offaly
Under 21 Conventional Junior Plough Class
1st: Shane Doyle, Co. Kilkenny
2nd: James Mahon, Co. Offaly
Intermediate Conventional Plough Class
1st: Lorcan Bergin, Tipperary South
2nd: Gerard Kirby, Cork West
Novice Reversible Plough Class
1st: Laose O’Driscoll, Cork West
2nd: Charlie Bracken, Offaly
Under 40 Horse Plough Class
1st: Jeremiah Delaney, Cork East
2nd: Eoin Hand, Monaghan
Vintage Two-Furrow Trailer Class
1st: Jim Cullen., Wexford
2nd: Aenas Horan, Kerry
Under 28 Reversible Plough Class
1st: Stephen Whelan, Wexford
2nd: John Bracken, Offaly
Under 21 Conventional Senior Plough Class
1st: DJ Donnelly, Wexford
2nd: Dean Conaghan, Donegal
Intermediate Reversible Plough Class
1st: Gary Ireland, Kilkenny
2nd: Michael O’Halloran, Kerry