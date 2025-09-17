85,000 attend on day 2 of Ploughing 2025

The attendance at day two of the National Ploughing Championships (NPC) in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly has been announced.

85,000 visitors passed through the gates today (Wednesday, September 17).

This is a decrease on the 90,500 who attended day two of Ploughing 2024, which was held in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

Yesterday, day one of the Ploughing, had an attendance of 78,500.

So far there has been a total of 163,500 visitors to Ploughing 2025 over the first two days of the event.

Crowds enjoyed largely dry and sunny spells for the day although most punters were well prepared with their rain gear for whatever weather the day brought as they enjoyed the day out.

Events that took place today included the All-Ireland Lamb Shearing Championships, the Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition, and the semi-finals of the National Brown Bread Baking Competition.

Speaking this evening, National Ploughing Association managing director Anna May McHugh said: “We had a fantastic turnout today, and we’re delighted the weather stayed on our side.

"Everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves, with plenty to see and do throughout the day.”

Visitors to the NPC also came to Block 3, Row 10, stand 223, where Agriland is hosting a series of live panel discussions and podcasts which are free to attend.

Agriland is once again the proud livestream media partner of the National Ploughing Association and is streaming on all three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 3:00p.m.

Agriland is delivering a combination of exclusive livestream panel discussions with industry leaders, farmers, politicians, and also podcasts focusing on key issues for farm families.

In addition, from 4:00p.m today, Newstalk's Kieran Cuddihy has been presenting The Hard Shoulder live from Agriland's tent, continuing until 7:00p.m.

Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae was on the stage at the Agriland tent discussing forestry during the Agriland livestream this afternoon.

Afterwards, Macra president Josephine O'Neill spoke about generational renewal and how to make farming an attractive career for young people.

Agriland editor Stella Meehan also hosted a panel discussion on water quality with Jenny Deakin of the Environmental Protection Agency, Ted Massey of the Department of Agriculture, and Mairead Whitty of the Local Authority Waters Programme.

In addition, Agriland's technical dairy specialist, Hugh Harney hosted The Dairy Trail podcast live with Co. Cork farmer Joe Deane and Co. Galway farmer Mella Briscoe.

Agriland reporters were out and about on the Ploughing site, chatting with farmers and attending events during the course of the day too.

One of the highlights of the day was the five finalist groups taking part in the annual Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition being officially presented with their calves.

Agri-food journalist and broadcaster Suzanne Campbell brought the student groups from counties Kilkenny, Tipperary, Dublin, and Cork to the stage for an interview before they were presented with the Angus calves they will rear over an 18-month period as part of the initiative.

The Agriland team of roving reporters will be out and about on the Ploughing site again tomorrow to gauge the mood of the crowd, so keep an eye out for your opportunity to chat with them.