Sinéad McPhillips appointed new DAFM secretary general

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon has announced the appointment of Sinéad McPhillips as the new secretary general of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The appointment has been approved by government, with McPhillips taking over from the retiring Brendan Gleeson.

McPhillips is currently assistant secretary general for EU, UK and international affairs in the department, with responsibilities including leading on agri-food negotiations at EU level, implementing Ireland’s CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) Strategic Plan; and managing the department’s overseas network.

Sinéad McPhillips

McPhillips previously served as assistant secretary general with responsibility for agri-food strategy and sectoral development, and as the Department’s chief economist.

Her qualifications include masters degrees in international human rights law and in economic science.

"Sinéad has been a senior leader in the department for the last decade, and I am confident that under her leadership the department can continue to deliver for the Irish agriculture, food, forestry and fisheries sectors," Minister Heydon said.

"I look forward to working closely with Sinéad as we deliver on our commitments in the Programme for Government."

Minister Heydon added: "I am confident that under the skilful leadership of Sinéad McPhillips, and through the development and effective implementation of appropriate policy, the department can provide a platform for a sector that delivers for the Irish economy, for rural and coastal communities, and for economic, environmental and social sustainability.

The minister also acknowledged the seven year tenure of Brendan Gleeson as secretary general.

"Brendan leaves a remarkable legacy. He has supported a culture of positive engagement and teamwork among the department’s 4,000 people, and has worked collaboratively with the wider agri-food and fisheries sector to advance sustainability in all its dimensions," Minister Heydon said.

McPhillips steps into the role at a time when significant developments in policy are on the horizon, including the reform of the CAP.

As well as that, Ireland will hold the presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of 2026, with the department preparing for Minister Heydon to chair the meetings of the council's agriculture ministers during that period.