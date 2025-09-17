Certified Irish Angus presents calves to finalist schools at Ploughing 2025

The five finalist groups taking part in the annual Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition have been officially presented with their calves.

The calves were presented to the students at a special event at the Certified Irish Angus stand at the National Ploughing Championships today (Wednesday, September 17).

Agri-food journalist and broadcaster Suzanne Campbell brought the student groups from counties Kilkenny, Tipperary, Dublin, and Cork to the stage for an interview before they were presented with the Angus calves they will rear over an 18-month period as part of the initiative.

In addition to rearing the calves, each group will complete a research project, with this year’s groups focusing on topics such as eco-packaging for beef, the role of seaweed supplements, and economic strategies for sustainable agriculture.

This year's finalists are as follows:

Caitlin Kinsella, Emily Kearns, and Emily Doyle from Abbey Community College, Ferrybank, Co. Kilkenny, who will complete a research project on 'Ecological and economic strategies for sustainable agriculture';

Brian Oakley, Tim Cleary, Eoghan Sherry, and Killian Meagher from Coláiste Phobal, Ros Cré, Co. Tipperary, who will investigate the theme 'Producing more sustainable and environmentally friendly Angus beef';

Emer Dawson and Grace Allen from Loreto Secondary School, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, who will research 'Exploring nature-based solutions in agriculture and our community', focusing on their urban environment;

Gráinne Dinneen and Clodagh Hayes from Loreto Secondary School, Fermoy, Co. Cork, who will explore the theme 'Creating an eco-friendly plastic alternative for beef packaging';

Emma Dilworth, Meabh O’Donovan, and Mary Clare O’Connell from St. Angela’s College, Cork, who will examine 'How organic farm practices can produce sustainable Certified Irish Angus beef'.

Speaking at the event, Charles Smith, general manager of Certified Irish Angus, said: “This competition continues to be a powerful platform to engage bright, young minds and demonstrate the level of care and attention required to produce quality ingredients.

"We are delighted to connect students from diverse communities to agriculture in a meaningful way, and to support them in gaining valuable experience that will benefit their future career development."

Following the calf presentations, attendees enjoyed a panel discussion on sustainable beef production, featuring Claire McEvilly, CEO, Airfield Estate; Mark Zieg, sector manager beef, Bord Bia; and Mark McCoy, agricultural programmes co-Ordinator, Certified Irish Angus.

The discussion, moderated by Suzanne Campbell, explored the future of sustainable farming practices, consumer expectations, and the role of education in shaping a resilient agri-food sector.

Entries are now open for the 2026/2027 cycle of the Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition, and transition year students across Ireland are invited to apply before the deadline of October 24, 2025.

The Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition is now in its 11th year. Run by Certified Irish Angus and its processor partners, ABP and Kepak, the competition aims to encourage second-level students to understand the considerable care and attention required to produce and market the highest-quality beef for consumers.

The initiative offers Transition Year students a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in food production and farming while also developing key skills such as research, communication, and marketing for the agri-food industry..

Each of the finalists will receive the financial benefit involved in the selling of the animals to the processors on completion of the project. The winning students also receive an additional grant of €2,000 for their further education.