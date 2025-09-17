Growers urged to hold off planting winter cereal crops until October

Teagasc is urging cereal growers to hold off until at least the beginning of October before planting winter cereal crops.

This is despite the fast-growing availability of Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) tolerant varieties of winter barley.

The thinking is that higher September temperatures will act to enhance disease pressure on fast-growing, newly emerged crops.

Teagasc is conducting a research trial on the efficacy of BYDV tolerant varieties, with the results expected next year.

However, it is widely accepted that the disease has wiped large tonnages of Irish cereal yields over recent years.

Around the country, recent rains have softened ground conditions.. However, there remains plenty of opportunity for growers to get on with field work in preparation for planting.

Teagasc tillage specialists at the Ploughing 2025 are highlighting the tremendous quality of home-grown cereals relative to imports.

Teagasc's Mark Trimble (left) and John Spink at the Ploughing 2025

Research has confirmed the significantly reduced carbon footprint of compound feed rations containing high levels of home-grown cereals when compared to diets made exclusively from grains and oilseeds imported into the country, according to the Teagasc specialists.

Another of the themes being highlighted by Teagasc at the Ploughing focuses on the potential to grow faba beans as a high quality protein source for inclusion in both animal and human diets.

But making this happen will require a joined-up approach, one which will include the development of relevant milling and processing facilities on the island of Ireland.

And the same principle holds where oilseed rape is concerned. The growth in the crop area for 2025/2026 has already been confirmed.

However, the missing link in the process is the continuing non-availability of a rape seed crushing mill on the island of Ireland.

Meanwhile, the prospects of tillage farmers generating enhanced profits in 2025/2026 remain challenging.

The latest Teagasc projections point to the probability of global grain and oilseed prices remaining in the doldrums during the period ahead.

Adding to the pressure on grower margins will be the heavily profiled increase in fertiliser prices coming down the track in 2026.

Other factors coming into play for tillage farmers over the coming months will be conacre rental values plus enhanced machinery and contracting costs.

Budget 2026 will be released on October 07. There is growing speculation among tillage stakeholders that government will announce a bespoke tillage support measure on the day.

There is little doubt that many growers will hold off planting winter cereals until they see the scale of the commitment coming their direction from the Budget.