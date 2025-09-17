Visit the Agriland stand at Ploughing for 'The Hard Shoulder'

If you are attending the National Ploughing Championships at Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly today, the place to be is the Agriland stand.

From this morning (Wednesday, September 17), visitors can chat to the lads from the Talking Bollox podcast from Go Loud and see which of them has the better tractor driving skills!

Also today, Newstalk will broadcast 'The Hard Shoulder' with Kieran Cuddihy from 4:00p.m to 7:00p.m from the Agriland stand, so get in early to ensure you get a seat.

As per usual, Agriland is the live stream partner of the National Ploughing Association and will livestream all of the action from Ploughing between 12noon and 3:00p.m.

We'll have live panel discussions on forestry, horticulture, farm safety, water quality, and young farmers.

We'll be speaking to ministers, farmers, specialists, and farm organisation leaders.

You can also sit in for the live podcast recording of the Dairy Trail podcast from Agriland at 2:30p.m.

There will also be a chance to win some top prizes, including a hotel break and merchandise from Agriland and Newstalk.

If you need a little pick-me-up to keep you going for the rest of the day, be sure to download the Agriland smartphone app and then avail of the free samples of ORBÚ protein milk available at our stand.

Our team of roving reporters are out and about the Ploughing site all day to gauge the mood of the crowd, so keep an eye out for your opportunity to chat with them