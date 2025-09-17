DAFM to undertake mid-term review of Food Vision 2030

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will carry out a mid-term review of the agri-food sector's long term strategy Food Vision 2030.

This mid-term review was confirmed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon as he released the Food Vision 2030 Annual Report for 2024.

The report, officially launched today (Wednesday, September 17) at the 2025 National Ploughing Championships, highlights "the strong process made over the past year" according to the department.

The Food Vision 2030 strategy includes 218 actions across four "missions" as follows:

Mission 1: A Climate Smart, Environmentally Sustainable Agri-Food Sector (61 actions);

Mission 2: Viable and Resilient Primary Producers, with Enhanced Wellbeing (78 actions);

Mission 3: Food that is Safe, Nutritious and Appealing, Trusted and Valued at Home and Abroad (37 actions);

Mission 4: An Innovative, Competitive and Resilient Agri-Food Sector, Driven by Technology and Talent (33 actions).

According to the 2024 report, eight of the 61 actions in Mission 1 have been achieved; 16 of the 78 of the actions in Mission 2 have have been achieved; one of the 37 actions in Mission 3 have been achieved; and four of the 33 actions in Mission 4 have been achieved.

According to the department, key achievements noted in the annual report include the publication of Ireland’s first National Biomethane Strategy and National Organic Strategy; the launch of the Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP) and the Better Farming for Water Campaign; the opening of the Native Woodland Conservation (NWC) Scheme; and the expansion of the Origin Green Programme.

Other points the department highlighted include the Dairy Calf to Beef Action Plan; the Women in Agriculture National Action Plan; the Food Vision Tillage Group final report; the Beef Welfare Scheme; the Sheep Welfare Scheme; and the National Farm Safety Measure.

Commenting on the report, Minister Heydon said: "Food Vision 2030 continues to guide us as a living, responsive strategy for the future of Irish food.

"This year’s report demonstrates the commitment of our farmers, fishers, foresters and food producers to sustainability, innovation and collaboration.

Related Stories

"The results achieved in 2024 show the progress is possible when we work together to build a strong, sustainable and resilient agri-food sector," Minister Heydon added.

On the mid-term review that will be carried out on the strategy, the minister said: "As we enter the second half of this decade, it is timely to reflect on what has been achieved and to formally consider how Food Vision 2030 can evolve further.

"This review will ensure that it remains ambitious, focused and responsive to evolving challenges and opportunities," Minister Heydon added.