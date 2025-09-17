A taste of Agritechnica at Ploughing 2025

Agritechnica is a bi-annual event and 2025 once again sees it being held in Hanover on November 9-15.

It has now become the jewel in the crown of the Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft, often referred to as the German Agricultural Society, but more commonly known as the DLG.

Agritechnica has taken a stand at the National Ploughing Championships 2025, at Stand 158, Row 6, Block 4, where people will be able to get a taste of what will be on offer at the event in November.

Formed in 1885 by a German engineer by the name of Max Eyeth, the society now has over 31,000 members worldwide and is widely recognised globally as a force of agricultural development and improvement.

Eyeth had ample practical experience of bringing engineering to farming, having worked for the English plough and steam engine company, John Fowler of Leeds.

His travels took him to the US and Egypt just as the latter was attempting to boost its cotton industry, and he was heavily involved in the mechanisation of the crop at a time when steam was the leading technology of the day.

The DLG has continued with his legacy of promoting innovation in whatever form, although the focus nowadays is very much more on digital technology rather than getting the best from a boiler.

The show itself started in 1985 at Frankfurt and then moved to its present venue a few shows later as it outgrew the original location.

As Europe's premier agricultural show, Agritechnica is keen to promote itself throughout the world, not only bringing exhibitors from far afield but also farmers and end users of the machinery itself.

Agritechnica has become the major shop window for machinery manufacturers in Europe

It boasts of attracting 470,000 visitors from 149 countries, who have 2,700 exhibitors to browse amongst and do business with.

It is not just the finished machines that are on display at the show.

They are all made from various components, so under a separate banner but still part of the main event is the Systems and Components show, where suppliers of the nuts and bolts (literally) and other machinery parts can promote themselves to manufacturers and dealers.

For those intending to visit the Agritechnica show for the first time, it is worth bearing in mind that it is impossible to see even a fraction of it all in a day, so unless you are visiting for a specific purpose, a good two days should be allowed to get a taste of what is on offer.