Glanbia confims sale of Slimfast US to Heartland Food Products

Glanbia plc has today (Wednesday, September 17) announced that is has agreed a deal to sell SlimFast US to Heartland Food Products Group.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed by either party.

Heartland Food Products Group is the manufacturer of the Splenda brand of low calorie sweeteners, drink mixes, coffee, and nutritional beverages.

Glanbia noted that the deal to sell SlimFast US and certain other jurisdictions is subject to customary closing conditions.

SlimFast was designated by Glanbia as "non-core" in February 2025.

The nutrition company said that a process is ongoing for the sale of SlimFast in remaining jurisdictions.

Ted Gelov, Heartland chairman and chief executive said the addition of SlimFast to the company, alongside its Splenda brand "reinforces our commitment to helping consumers live healthier, more balanced lives".

"Both brands share a common purpose, empowering people to make better choices without sacrificing taste or enjoyment.

"Together, we can deliver trusted solutions in weight management and sugar reduction, two of the biggest consumer needs shaping the future of nutrition," he added.

Last month, Glanbia plc announced its half-year (HY) financial results for the six-month period ended July 5, 2025.

Group revenue was $1.93 billion (HY 2024: $1.82 billion), up 6% on the same period last year.

The group EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was $241 million (HY 2024: $261 million), down 7.5%.

The group pre-exceptional profit after tax was $132 million (HY 2024: $152 million), down 13.3%.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was 63.03 (US) cent (HY 2024: 68.2 US cent), down 7.5%.

The group revised its guidance for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2025 to 130-133 (US) cent (the previous guidance was 124-130 US cent). The updated guidance still represents a decline of between 5% and 7% annually.