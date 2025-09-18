Ploughing 2025: What's on at the Agriland tent on day three?

Day three of the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly is well underway and crowds are gathering for what will be an action-packed event.

The 94th National Ploughing Championships concludes today (Thursday, September 18).

Agriland is delivering a combination of exclusive livestream panel discussions with industry leaders, farmers, politicians, and also podcasts focusing on key issues for farm families over the three-day event.

Agriland is once again the proud livestream media partner of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and is streaming on all three days of the Ploughing from 12:00pm to 3:00p.m.

Agriland is located at Block 3, Row 10, stand 223.

Just after 12:00p.m today, Agriland editor Stella Meehan will host a panel discussion on generational renewal with Hugh MacEneaney from Teagasc, Louise Lennon from Irish Rural Link, and young farmer Fin Walsh.

A panel focused on the tillage crisis will take place around 12:40p.m, with farm representatives Kieran McEvoy (Irish Farmers' Association), Bobby Miller (Irish Grain Growers' Group) and Patrick Kent (Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association).

The farm safety panel just after 1:00p.m will feature Ger Hartnett of the Health and Safety Authority, Norma Rohan of Embrace FARM and Dan Lynam, a farm accident survivor.

After 1:30p.m there will be a women in agriculture session, featuring Mona O’Donoghue Concannon of the Women in Agriculture Stakeholder Group, Aisling Molloy of Teagasc, farmer Lauren Ennis and Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association president Sean McNamara will be on stage at around 2:05p.m with Co. Cavan farmer Katie Cooney.

The Agriland livestream will come to a close with special guests NPA managing director Anna May McHugh and assistant managing director Anna Marie McHugh.

The livestream and podcasts will also be available on YouTube and the Agriland website and app.

Our team of roving reporters are also out and about on the Ploughing site all day to gauge the mood of the crowd, so keep an eye out for your opportunity to chat with them.

There was a total of 163,500 visitors to Ploughing 2025 over the first two days of the event.

Crowds enjoyed largely dry and sunny spells over the first two days although most punters were well prepared with their rain gear for whatever weather the days brought.