Charolais National Calf Show and Heifer Sale set for this Saturday

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society's 2025 National Calf Show and Sale and Elite Heifer Show and Sale takes place this Saturday, September 20.

The annual premier event will take place at the Showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon.

The National Calf Show is a highlight in the calendar year for many Charolais cattle breed enthusiasts, and with over 150 entries this year and exhibitors coming from all four corners of the country, competition is set to be high.

Exhibitors in the National Calf Show will be competing across 21 pedigree Charolais classes this Saturday, and this year the society has included a sale that will run following the calf show.

Of the over 150 entries in the National Calf Show, 51 are being offered for sale, comprising a mix of bulls and heifers.

Included in the sale will be some of the following winners from the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show:

Reserve Senior Champion;

Senior Male Calf Champion;

Reserve Senior Male Calf Champion;

Junior Male Calf Champion.

The Society’s Elite Heifer Show and Sale is also being held at the same event.

This will feature 27 top-quality heifers, all pre-sale inspected and to be offered for sale, with ages ranging from December 2022 to July 2024.

The events will kick off at the following times:

Related Stories

Elite Heifer Show starts at 9:30am sharp;

National Calf Show starts at 10:30am;

Elite Heifer Sale starts at 1:30pm.

The National Calf Sale will start once the Elite Heifer Sale is completed.

All animals that have been export tested will be eligible for export on the day.