Skills of Ireland’s plough men & women on show on Ploughing Day 2

Day Two of the National Ploughing Championships delivered another full complement of competition events and camaraderie that always feature at such events, with a range of skills on show.
Excellent crowds again gathered to see the best exponents of the ploughing art in Ireland – both men and women – display their skills against a backdrop of blue skies and almost perfect ground conditions.
Tractors of every size were on display, as were horses of myriad breeds that had been taken to the Co. Offaly site to put their ‘best feet forward’.
It takes three years to train a pair of horses to championship ploughing standard, according to some of the competitors in the horse-drawn event.
But once this is achieved, it is a majestic sight to see these magnificent animals going through their paces.
Vintage tractor and plough combinations have also been extremely well profiled at Ploughing 2025.
The sport of ploughing has undergone a true renaissance across Ireland over recent years.
This has been driven by two fundamental drivers: the growing interest of all consumers in how their food is produced in tandem with the tremendous efforts made by the National Ploughing Association to promote the sporting and recreational attraction of both horse and tractor ploughing.
Vintage Pedestrian Tractor Plough Class
1st: John Kehoe, Wexford
2nd: Gavan Duffy, Meath
National Novice Conventional Plough Class: Senior
1st: Ciaran Cavanagh, Carlow
2nd: Leonard Deane, Cork West
National Novice Conventional Plough Class: Intermediate
1st: Kieran Bergin, Tipperary South
2nd: Tamzin Friel, Donegal
National Novice Conventional Plough Class: Junior
1st: Charlie Bourke, Westmeath
2nd: Bernard Egan, Longford
Farmerette Plough Class
1st: Ellen Nyhan, Cork West
2nd: Katie Kehoe, Wexford
Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Plough Class
1st: Gordon Jennings, Cork West
2nd: Trevor Fleming, Cork East
Vintage Two Furrow Mounted Plough Class
1st: Tom Beausang, Waterford
2nd: James Barron, Wexford