Skills of Ireland’s plough men & women on show on Ploughing Day 2

Day Two of the National Ploughing Championships delivered another full complement of competition events and camaraderie that always feature at such events, with a range of skills on show.

Excellent crowds again gathered to see the best exponents of the ploughing art in Ireland – both men and women – display their skills against a backdrop of blue skies and almost perfect ground conditions.

Tractors of every size were on display, as were horses of myriad breeds that had been taken to the Co. Offaly site to put their ‘best feet forward’.

It takes three years to train a pair of horses to championship ploughing standard, according to some of the competitors in the horse-drawn event.

But once this is achieved, it is a majestic sight to see these magnificent animals going through their paces.

Vintage tractor and plough combinations have also been extremely well profiled at Ploughing 2025.

The sport of ploughing has undergone a true renaissance across Ireland over recent years.

This has been driven by two fundamental drivers: the growing interest of all consumers in how their food is produced in tandem with the tremendous efforts made by the National Ploughing Association to promote the sporting and recreational attraction of both horse and tractor ploughing.

Vintage Pedestrian Tractor Plough Class

1st: John Kehoe, Wexford

2nd: Gavan Duffy, Meath

National Novice Conventional Plough Class: Senior

1st: Ciaran Cavanagh, Carlow

2nd: Leonard Deane, Cork West

National Novice Conventional Plough Class: Intermediate

1st: Kieran Bergin, Tipperary South

2nd: Tamzin Friel, Donegal

National Novice Conventional Plough Class: Junior

1st: Charlie Bourke, Westmeath

2nd: Bernard Egan, Longford

Farmerette Plough Class

1st: Ellen Nyhan, Cork West

2nd: Katie Kehoe, Wexford

Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Plough Class

1st: Gordon Jennings, Cork West

2nd: Trevor Fleming, Cork East

Vintage Two Furrow Mounted Plough Class

1st: Tom Beausang, Waterford

2nd: James Barron, Wexford