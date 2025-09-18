Project launched to eradicate American mink in midlands

A new project to eradicate the invasive American mink in and around the midlands of Ireland had been launched at the 2025 National Ploughing Championships today (Thursday, September 18).

The pilot initiative is aimed at protecting ground nesting birds from the threat of mink.

The Midlands Mink Eradication Programme is a collaboration between the Breeding Waders European Innovation Partnership (EIP) and the National Association of Regional Game Councils (NARGC), and is supported by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

Predators, including American mink, pose a threat to ground nesting birds such as breeding waders, red grouse, grey partridge and hen harrier.

American mink is an invasive species and was recently approved for inclusion on the EU's ‘Invasive alien species of Union Concern’.

Updated EU Regulations will require Ireland to introduce new measures to remove mink from Ireland.

American mink is a small semi-aquatic mammal, commonly found in Ireland’s waterways, lake edges, and coastal areas. It belongs to the 'Mustelid' family, and is related to the otter, stoat and pine marten.

American mink are carnivores and hunt for food, both on land and in water, and are challenging to detect within the landscape.

American mink were first recorded in the wild more than 60 years ago, and since then have colonised all counties in Ireland.

The new pilot programme aims to eradicate mink from the pilot area over a period of three and a half years. It will be delivered through a trained and co-ordinated volunteer network.

All volunteers will be professionally trained in identifying and trapping mink, and humane dispatch. Techniques used by the programme will ensure high standards of compliance with animal welfare legislation, according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The programme has also developed links with the National Biodiversity Data Centre and the Shared Island Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative.

The pilot project will cover a total area of 2,600km2, stretching 20km in all directions from the shores of Lough Ree. This scope will see activity as far south as Shannonbridge, west to the River Suck, north to Rooskey and east to Longford Town.

Commenting on the pilot project, Minister of State for nature Christopher O'Sullivan said: "This programme to eradicate mink, which is supported by the NPWS is based on science and best practice, including state of the art remote sensing technologies.

"It will use citizen science to inform our knowledge, expertise and response to invasive species across the island of Ireland," the minister added.

Owen Murphy, programme manager with the Breeding Waders EIP, said: "A specialist mink detection dog will help to locate mink and volunteer teams will then set traps in the identified areas. This pilot programme provides a great opportunity for us to tap into the NARGC’s extensive network of volunteers and to finally bring this invasive species under control."

Dan Curley, chair of the NARGC, said: "The NARGC are delighted to be involved with the NPWS and the Breeding Waders EIP in delivering this exciting pilot programme, by using our clubs and members, and the local community in the pilot area.

"Collaboration and local engagement are key to any successful wildlife project, and we look forward to being able to assist the Wader EIP in this aspect of their overall project," Curley added.

Niall Ó Donnchú, director general of the NPWS, said: "If we are to tackle the threat of invasive species then we must try new approaches. International evidence shows that this approach has been effective in regions in England and Scotland and it is also extremely cost effective."