New EPA data shows 'need to double down' on water quality efforts - Taoiseach

New data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) "speaks to the need to double down on the efforts" being made to improve water quality in Ireland, the Taoiseach has said.

Speaking today (Thursday, September 18) at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said retention of the nitrates derogation post-2025 is the "number one" priority in terms of farming in this country.

"We are taking very strong efforts to improve water quality," the Taoiseach said.

However, he said he has "concerns" following the EPA reporting this week that average nitrogen concentrations across 20 representative sites increased by 16% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024.

"But, that's on a basis of a very strong performance last year and there can be variability in terms of weather patterns and so on, which can impact on the nitrate penetration in waterways," the Taoiseach added.

"It really speaks to the need to double down on the efforts we are taking with the farming community to improve water quality, modernise farm activity and operations to reduce nitrate pollution in water."

The Habitats Directive, which requires EU member states to adhere to strict conservation measures, is to play a fundamental part in Ireland’s bid to retain the nitrates derogation post-2025.

The European Commission told Ireland it "must demonstrate compliance" with the Habitats Directive when granting farmers a nitrates derogation.

Tomorrow (September 19), Ireland is due to present its case for renewal of the derogation to the EU's Nitrates Committee.