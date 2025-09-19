A sample of the new inventions spotted at Ploughing 2025

The National Ploughing Championships is a place where many of the latest farmer-relevant technologies have been unveiled in previous years and decades.

This year was no different ,and the exhibitor area included a range of new and interesting concepts, ideas, and inventions.

Agriland spotted just some of these and got chatting to some of the people behind them.

Precision Drone Spray is a company based in Ashbourne, Co. Meath. The business was founded by Neil McKeever and was showcasing its drone sprayer at this year's Ploughing.

Neil McKeever from Precision Drone Spray showcasing a drone sprayer at Ploughing 2025

The drone can spray up to 20ha/hour and is capable of lifting over 70kg.

The machine drew a lot of attention from the crowds in attendance at the event.

Kieran Supple is the founder of Reap Interactive and featured on an Agriland article at Ploughing 2024 with his cattle drinker with a weight-recording system.

Founder of Reap Interactive Kieran Supple showcasing his new live weight, grade and fat-score technology

He has returned to this year's event with an impressive add-on to his invention from last year.

The new technology can now give farmers daily reports of the grade and fat score of their cattle as well as their weight and average daily gain as the cattle use the built-in drinker.

BT-Brotech's Sheep Guardian smart collar was also an interesting new invention at this year's National Ploughing Championships.

Robert and David Beattie showcasing their sheep smart collars at Ploughing 2025

Brothers David and Robert Beattie are the masterminds of the new collar, which will alert farmers if their sheep are being attacked or chased by a dog.

One collar is sufficient for a flock of up to 200 sheep, and the technology in the collar can identify if the sheep are being chased or attacked.

It then calls the farmer to let them know there is an issue, where the farmer can then check an app to see where the sheep are in the field and their movement pattern.

The invention aims to ease sheep farmer concerns of dog attacks and will give the farmer a timely notification if the sheep are being chased or attacked.

Dezzi AI is an app concept founded by Co. Sligo woman Amy West who worked for big tech companies in Ireland and The Netherlands, where she saw what is possible in terms of automating information systems.

Patrick Rogers and Amy West showcasing Dezzi.inc at Ploughing 2025

She explained that farm information can be recorded in the app by voice command and other data on the farm can be uploaded to it by files or text. She is also examining the feasibility of synching the app with other systems.

Farmers can ask the app specific information, such as 'When was this field spread with fertiliser?' or 'What date was this animal treated?' and the app will then source the required information for the farmer.

SM advanced Tech was set up by Mairtin Gannon and Shane Gaule from Co. Kilkenny.

Mairtin Gannon and Shane Gaule from Co. Kilkenny showcasing their automated mobile animal feeder and weigh station at Ploughing 2025

The invention is essentially a meal feeder with a built-in weighing scales.

Mairtin told Agriland: "This is an automated mobile animal feeder and weigh station that can be used in a field or shed. The daily performance of cattle can also be monitored with the system."

The animal walks in, the machine reads the EID tag, and can also be programmed to feed a specific amount of concentrate feed on an individual animal basis.

These were just some of the many, many new inventions, concepts, and design ideas that featured at Ploughing 2025.