Changes at Ornua as it introduces new operating model

Irish dairy cooperative and Kerrygold owner, Ornua has announced the appointment of two new executive roles within its global leadership team, along with the introduction of a new operating model, to advance the company’s global growth ambition.

The new operating model will see the creation of a Global Commercial Division, led by Cesar Franca in a newly created role of chief commercial officer.

Franca previously held responsibility for the Ornua Global Foods Division in his role as managing director and will now lead Ornua’s combined consumer foods and value-added ingredients business units according to the co-op.

The new model will also see the business transition to a centralised 'Global Operations Function', which will be led by newly appointed chief operating officer, Jason Musk.

In his new role, Jason will have responsibility for operational efficiency across the group.

Ornua has stated that the operational changes will underpin an ambitious new growth plan for the business, developed by chief executive officer, Conor Galvin, and the senior leadership team.

It added that the changes are aimed at leveraging operational synergies, improving efficiency and facilitating high-value commercial growth in a rapidly evolving business environment.

Welcoming the new appointments, Conor Galvin said: “The introduction of a more focused and agile operating model is an exciting milestone in Ornua’s continued growth journey.

"It marks the first step in the delivery of a new and ambitious growth strategy, which will drive value for Ornua’s member cooperatives and Irish farming families, while serving the needs of our customers across the globe.

"The changes are timely for the business and industry, as geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, and shifting consumer behaviours, have all increased business uncertainty and impacted market conditions.

"Irish milk supply growth has also slowed significantly in recent years, which requires Ornua, along with its member cooperatives, to adopt a renewed focus on maximising value from existing milk volume.

"By refining our approach and simplifying how we operate, we are ensuring we have a robust platform to innovate, evolve and thrive in a transforming world," Galvin added.

Oranu said that Jason Musk brings a wealth of experience to Ornua, having worked with some of the world’s most recognised household brands.

The co-op said that Musk's leadership and operational expertise will be "instrumental as we continue to grow the Kerrygold brand and bring the unique proposition of Irish grass-fed dairy farming to the world".

Ornua’s new operating model will also see the establishment of a new dedicated Route to Market & Member Relations Business Unit, with specific responsibility for the development of profitable routes to market for Irish dairy products produced by Ornua’s member cooperatives.

It is expected that leadership for the new business unit will be announced in the coming weeks and months.