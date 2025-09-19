EU member states back commission plan for recovered nitrogen

EU member states have backed a proposal from the European Commission to allow the use of recovered nitrogen from manure above the limits set out in the Nitrates Directive.

Recovered nitrogen from manure, often referred to as 'RENURE', is processed animal manure that is then used as a fertiliser.

The European Commission has welcomed the endorsement of its proposals from member state delegates on the commission's Nitrates Committee.

This committee was established by the Nitrates Directive and advises the commission on the implementation of the directive.

The commission said that by allowing the use of RENURE fertilisers above the limits set out in the Nitrates Directive, member states and farmers will have the possibility to replace chemical fertilisers by RENURE fertiliser.

The commission said this will be done in a safe way to ensure the continued protection of waters and the environment.

The use of RENURE fertilisers will also reduce costs for farmers and increase the strategic autonomy of the EU agricultural sector, the commission said.

With the backing of the Nitrates Committee, the commission's proposal will now be shared with the European Parliament and Council of the EU for a three month scrutiny period.

If there are no objections from either of those bodies, the commission will be able to officially adopt the amendment to the Nitrates Directive.

Related Stories

However, the amendment to allow increased use of RENURE fertiliser above the Nitrates Directive limits would only apply in member states that opt to authorise RENURE in the first place.

Commenting on the proposal to increase limits for the use of RENURE fertiliser, European Commissioner for the Environment Jessika Roswall said: "The use of RENURE fertiliser can support efficient nutrient management and make our agriculture more resilient, while remaining safe for the environment.

"Our proposal give flexibility for those member states that wish to use RENURE fertilisers, while ensuring that pollution hotspots can be tackled. This is a concrete step towards empowering farmers while protecting our shared natural resources," Commissioner Roswall added.