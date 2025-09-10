Ireland to present derogation case to EU Nitrates Committee this month

The EU's Nitrates Committee has confirmed the agenda for its upcoming meeting.

Taking place on September 19, Ireland is to present its case for renewal of the nitrates derogation prior to a vote that could potentially take place in December.

Ireland also presented at the March and June meetings this year.

The Habitats Directive, which requires EU member states to adhere to strict conservation measures, is to play a fundamental part in Ireland’s bid to retain the nitrates derogation post-2025.

The European Commission this summer told Ireland it "must demonstrate compliance" with the Habitats Directive when granting farmers a nitrates derogation.

Speaking to reporters this week at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine campus in Backweston, Co. Kildare, Minister Martin Heydon said that a "huge body of work" is underway to try and secure Ireland's derogation.

He said it is the "number one priority" in his department over the coming months to try and "put ourselves in the best position for trying to get a retention of the derogation beyond the end of this year".

"Previously in dealing with the derogation we have had to focus on water quality; this time now we're focusing on water quality as well as compliance with the Habitats Directive," the minister said.

He said engagement continues with stakeholders both here in Ireland and at EU level, including attending the next meeting of the EU Nitrates Committee this month.

The minister is hopeful there can be a vote in December at EU level on Ireland's derogation, however, it could be in March, depending on how negotiations go in the coming months.

As the process of ratifying the EU-Mercosur deal is now underway, the minister said government is analysing what the European Commission has proposed as part of the deal.

"I've been really clear on my concerns around Mercosur since I assumed this position," the minister said.

"We continue to do as is the commitment in the programme for government - work with like-minded countries.

"I will be in Brussels in two weeks for the AgriFish Council and I will be engaging with colleagues there again."

Minister Heydon has also confirmed that he has received the highly-anticipated report from the Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming.

The commission has been tasked with examining the factors - legal, economic, social, and administrative - that contribute to the current age demographics in the sector.

The commission launched a public consultation on generational renewal late last year.

The minister said he has considered the commission's report, and he hopes "to be in a position to publish that next week".