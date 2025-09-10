ABP announces Laurence P. Goodman as new board chair

ABP has announced today (Wednesday, September 10) that John Moloney is to step down as chair of the company after a five-year term in the role.

The company acknowledged the "service, direction and leadership" given by Moloney during his term as chair of the food processing company.

ABP have confirmed that Moloney will be leaving the role to join the broader group supervisory board.

Laurence P. Goodman, a director of ABP since 2021, has been appointed as new chair of the company following Moloney's departure from the role.

According to ABP, Goodman has served as an active member of the board and has extensive prior experience in the company at plant and divisional level, and on the board.

ABP's existing and continuing non-executive board members are Fergal O’Dwyer, Tom Kirwan, Finbarr McDonnell, Sharon Whitehead, and Chris Martin.

Executive board members are Frank Stephenson, chief executive officer; John Tuite, chief financial officer; and Aaron O’Neill, secretary.

Separately, ABP joined Certified Irish Angus to launch the 11th edition of the Certified Irish Angus schools competition.

The educational initiative tasks Transition Year students from across Ireland with rearing five Angus calves while also completing a research project relating to agricultural science, sustainability, and food production.

The launch of this year's competition took place on Wednesday (September 3), at St Ciaran’s Community College in Kells, Co. Meath, previous participants in the programme.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Education and Youth Helen McEntee praised the programme for its role in connecting students to real-world learning opportunities.

She said: “This competition is a brilliant example of how education can extend beyond the classroom.

"It gives students a chance to explore sustainable agriculture and food production in a way that is practical, engaging, and relevant to their future development.”