DAFM minister attends G20 meeting on sustainable agriculture

Minister of State with responsibility for food promotion, new markets, research and development, Noel Grealish addressed the G20 Agriculture Ministers’ meeting in Cape Town, South Africa this week (September 18 & 19).

He has contributed to discussions on sustainable agriculture and food security. Ireland is participating in the G20 this year as an invited guest of South Africa, the first African country to hold the G20 presidency.

The meeting advanced its work on agriculture, including the G20 Food Security Task Force, with ministers endorsing the theme of solidarity, equality and sustainability, in the spirit of 'Ubuntu' (I am because we are).

Minister Grealish outlined Ireland’s commitment to the theme, highlighting Food Vision 2030 and Ireland’s international development priorities, which the Department of Agriculture, Food nd the Marine (DAFM) has said both underscore the centrality of agriculture and food systems to a sustainable future.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Grealish said: “Ireland is honoured to have been invited by South Africa to participate in this year’s G20 discussions.

"As a nation with a strong agricultural heritage, we recognise the need for sustainable agri-food systems globally.

"It is important that we maintain open and rules-based trade in ensuring economic viability and food security; support the participation of young people and women; facilitate the adoption of innovation and technology; and recognise the importance of addressing environmental challenges.”

The minister also noted: “Ubuntu captures the spirit of multilateral partnership and solidarity that is needed if we are to ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against hunger.

"Ireland is committed to working with international partners to build sustainable, equitable food systems that uphold the fundamental right to food.”

While in Cape Town, Minister Grealish also held bilateral meetings with international counterparts and is also attending Bord Bia events in Cape Town, highlighting the quality of Ireland’s food and drink sectors.