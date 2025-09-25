UFU to attend climate conference led by Pope Leo

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) deputy president John McLenaghan is attending the Raising Hope for Climate Justice conference in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, in early October, led by Pope Leo XIV.

This invite-only event marks the 10th anniversary of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ letter calling for action to protect our common home, the earth.

The conference aims to reflect on the past decade and inspire renewed action to unite faith, science, policy, society and activism for climate justice.

Commenting, McLenaghan said: “We’re delighted to be invited to this global climate event in Italy, inaugurated by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

"It’s a reflection of the UFU’s reputation worldwide, representing and lobbying on behalf of farmers in Northern Ireland.

"The conference will be attended by politicians, world leading academics, economists and leaders of global organisations.

"We will be among notable figures including Marina Silva, Brazil’s environment minister; Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation; and Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Governor of California and climate‑activist figure."

The UFU stated that climate issues remain a top priority globally and every country, industry and organisation, has a responsibility to play its part in addressing them .

"We have always stressed how important it is for farmers to have a seat at these tables discussing critical issues and how to move forward, not just locally and nationally, but internationally," McLenaghan added.

"This event is an opportunity to engage and share the positive work our NI farmers have done to date and the work they continue to do, adapting more sustainable farming practices through initiatives such as the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.

"Within these global discussions, it’s also important to remember the growing population, estimated to reach 10 billion by 2050.

"It’s critical that we work together to sustainably produce the nutritious food we all need to survive, whilst safeguarding the livelihoods of rural families and communities across the world," he said.