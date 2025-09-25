Supermarkets to be reminded Irish potatoes 'available at all times'

Irish Farmers Association (IFA) representatives will meet the main supermarkets over the coming weeks to confirm the year-round availability of Irish potatoes.

IFA national potato committee chairperson, Sean Ryan, told Agriland: “We have already met with representatives from TESCO.

"We made the point very clearly that high-quality Irish potatoes are available at all times.

“There is no need to bring imports into the country.

“Our plan is to meet the other supermarkets over the coming weeks.”

The IFA representative confirmed that 21,000ac of land in Ireland were planted out in potatoes this year.

He said that the maincrop harvest is "getting underway right now", though it is not possible to give "a definitive perspective on overall yields" at this stage.

“For the most part, growers are opening up fields at the present time and concentrating on headlands," Ryan said.

“But it’s already clear that the eating quality of this year’s potato crops will be excellent.

"Dry matters are exceptionally high. And this factor alone reflects very positively on eating quality.

“This is another key message that we will be relating to the supermarkets.”

Looking ahead, Ryan indicated that the European Commission had still not agreed on a derogation that would allow the import of seed potatoes from Scotland into Ireland in preparation for the 2026 growing season.

“It’s important that the decision required is taken without delay," he said.

"Irish growers will be seeking to secure 2026 seed supplies in the very near future.

“Given this state-of-affairs, we are asking all Irish MEPs to put as much pressure on Brussels as possible in order to get the decision that we need from the European Commission as quickly as possible."

According to the IFA representative, the quantities of seed potatoes available form irish sources continues to grow.

“However, it will take a couple of years before the Irish seed sector can meet local demand in full," he added.

“This is why we need to secure the continuing derogation from Brussels allowing the importation of seed potatoes from Scotland."

Meanwhile, the weather seems set fair for the coming days.

According to Ryan: “Growers are currently harvesting potatoes that are going directly onto the market.

"But as the pace of the harvest picks up, potatoes will be put into stores at an increasing rate.

“Recent weeks have seen potatoes prices improve. This is very much a supply/demand issue, driven to large extent with the return of children to school.”